Malayalam film bodies to shun actors Shane, Sreenath Bhasi

Shane Nigam even demands to see the edited movie to make sure his character is given prominence.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The associations of producers, actors and technicians in the Malayalam film industry have decided not to associate with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi alleging that they have been creating troubles at shooting locations.

Announcing the joint decision of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) at a press meet in Kochi on Tuesday, KFPA president M Renjith said though it is not a ban, members of the associations will not associate with the two actors.

Renjith said the actors create problems at locations and abuse production controllers and executives. “We have received complaints that they neither arrive at shooting locations on time nor cooperate with directors. Shane Nigam even demands to see the edited movie to make sure his character is given prominence. Such behaviour cannot be encouraged.  We have decided not to involve him in future projects,” Renjith said.

He said some new-generation actors come to the sets after taking drugs and hurling abuses at production controllers. “We have decided to report the names of such actors to the government. We are not making their names public. Let the government investigate,” Renjith said. 

Some actors refuse to sign agreement: FEFKA

“Some actors refuse to sign the agreement to act in movies. The new agreement has many clauses restricting actors from interfering in direction and the actors refuse to sign the agreement to escape these restrictions,” said FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan. “Sreenath Bhasi does not know how many films he is acting at a time or how many offers he has accepted. When we ask him to sign the agreement, he says it’s a ploy to trap him. Producers who engage these actors in their moves should be ready to take the risk,” Renjith said.  

“We have received many complaints against these actors. Sreenath Bhasi is not a member of AMMA. Shane Nigam took membership following complaints against him during the shooting of another movie,” said AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu. Director Siddique, actors Lal and Maniyan Pillai Raju and Distributors Association secretary Siyad Kokker were present at the press meeting.

