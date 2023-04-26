Home States Kerala

On day 2, PM Modi focuses on rail revolution in Kerala

PM flags off Vande Bharat Express and inaugurates various devpt projects; says his govt increased five-fold rail allocation for Kerala

Published: 26th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi at the flagging off ceremony of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram | PTI

PM Narendra Modi at the flagging off ceremony of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: His eyes set on the Lok Sabha elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday harped on development, especially in the rail sector, saying railway budget allocation for Kerala has seen a five-fold increase since his government assumed office in 2014. In an apparent reference to the criticism that the Centre was deviating from the federal principles, Modi said his government focuses on “cooperative federalism” and considers the development of states as the development of the country. 

“We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster rate only if Kerala progresses,” he said, inaugurating various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The projects included the dedication of the Kochi Water Metro and the electrified Dindigul - Palani - Palakkad railway section to the nation and laying of the foundation stone of various rail projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

Citing several projects relating to gauge conversion, doubling and electrification of railway tracks that were completed over the past nine years in the state, Modi said work for the redevelopment of major railway stations in Kerala has been initiated with a vision to make them multi-modal transport hubs. Work has been initiated to prepare the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section for semi-high-speed trains. Upon completion, it will become possible to run semi-high-speed trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, he said.

“Vande Bharat Express is the identity of aspirational India,” he said as he highlighted the transforming rail network in India which makes it possible to run such semi-high-speed trains with ease. The prime minister was all praise for the Kochi Water Metro and the Digital Science Park.  

Kochi Water Metro will be a model for other states: PM

The Water Metro will make modern and cheap means of transport accessible to the people living in the islets of Kochi, the PM said. “It will become a model for other states,” he said. Projects like Digital Science Park will give a fillip to Digital India, he said.  

Investments made towards connectivity do not discriminate between caste and creed, rich and poor. Such a model of development strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked Modi for sanctioning the Vande Bharat train to the state. “I am sure that if the Union and state governments work together with dedication, we can achieve wonders. In the days to come, let us make the development of Kerala a touchstone of cooperative federalism,” he said. 
Earlier in the day, the PM was received at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Pinarayi among other leaders. Modi turned his travel to Thiruvananthapuram Central station into a roadshow as he left his seat and stood on the footboard of the vehicle to greet people thronging both sides of the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Modi Kerala visit
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp