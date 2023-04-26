Home States Kerala

Opposition leader writes to Kerala CM seeking details of AI project

The opposition leader pointed out that no details on the AI project are available either on the state government website. The project has been under a cloud of suspicion.

Published: 26th April 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has urged the state government to reveal all details related to the Rs 232 crore AI camera project. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he alleged that the contract is shrouded in mystery.

"The government should release all details related to the project including the Government Orders, the agreement signed between the transport department and Keltron, details of the tender floated by Keltron, the note file on the agreement and the current file.

I understood that AI cameras were purchased at a price that is much more than the existing market rate. Also, there has been no transparency in choosing the companies who were given sub-contract," said Satheesan.

Opposition UDF has been attacking the government over the lack of transparency in AI projects. On Tuesday UDF had demanded a judicial probe into the issue. 

TAGS
V D Satheesan Pinarayi Vijayan AI Camera project
Comments

