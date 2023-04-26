Vande Bharat maiden journey turns festive in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The maiden trip of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express turned festive on Tuesday, with children, train enthusiasts and the general public turning up in droves to catch a glimpse of the premium locomotive at various stations. Kathakali and mohiniyattam performances and panchavadyam were also organised at the stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Thiruvananthapuram Central station with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor, flagged off the train with much fanfare. The entire station was decked up for the occasion.

Despite being 40 minutes behind schedule, the PM interacted with school students, who were among those invited to take a ride on the train, in C2 coach. The students were selected based on the ‘Vande Bharat’ essay and painting competitions. Meanwhile, souvenir tickets were issued to media persons, rail fans, BJP leaders, spiritual leaders, celebrities and the like.

“Speed is the highlight of Vande Bharat Express,” said Guru Ratnam Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary of Shantigiri Ashram.

Palayam Imam Shuhaib V P said the train offered the best amenities to make travel comfortable for people, especially for those travelling with children. However, he said people’s demand for a stop at Tirur was justified as the train does not stop anywhere in Malappuram.

BJP leader and chairman of the Railway Ministry’s Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) P K Krishnadas said flagging off of the train was the flagging off of all changes the state will see.

