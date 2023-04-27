Home States Kerala

Evacuated from Sudan, 19 Keralites land in Delhi

The state government has declared that the returnees would be brought home at the state’s expense. 

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first batch of Malayalis stranded in war-torn Sudan landed in New Delhi on Wednesday.  A total of 19 Malayalis were brought to Delhi from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a flight on Wednesday night.  The first trip of evacuation of Indians from the African nation started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to coordinate rescue efforts.  

Biji Alappat, Sheron Alappat, Michelle Alappat, Rochal
Alappat and Daniel Alappat of Kakkanad who arrived
from Sudan | express

The returnees include five members of a family from Kakkanad, Ernakulam. They are Biji Alappat, Sheron Alappat,  Michelle Alappat, Rochal Alappat, Daniel Alappat, Kottarakkara natives Thomas Varghese, Sheelamma Thomas, their daughter Sherin Thomas and Idukki Kallar native Jayesh Venugopal. 

The plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at night. A control room has been started at Kerala House: 011 23747079

