Thrissur Pooram: Maestro from south of Chalakudy river to lead ensemble for Thiruvambady temple

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, a percussionist from the southern side of the Chalakudy river will lead the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady devaswom. Sankarankutty Marar was the second-in-command in the melam ensemble led by Kizhakoot Aniyan Marar, who used to lead the Thiruvambady melam for the past many years. Sankarankutty Marar has been part of the melam team of Thiruvambady devaswom for the past 13 years.

With Paramekkavu Devaswom deciding to bestow the role of the lead percussionist to Aniyan Marar, Thiruvambady Devaswom decided to elevate Sankarankutty Marar as the mela pramani or lead percussionist.

“It is the grace of the goddess that gave me a chance to lead the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady Devaswom. I am the first percussionist from South Kerala to lead the melam,” said the 72-year-old.

“I started practising Thayambaka at the age of eight and started participating in melam at the age of 12. I became mela pramani at Athani Kurumbakavu temple when I was 17. I have participated in melam with well-known percussionists of yesteryear like Peruvanam Appu Marar, Guruvayur Kunjan Marar and Kerlath Aravindakshan Marar,” he said.

With an experience of 60 years as percussionist, Sankarankutty Marar played a key role in popularising melam in Ernakulam district. “My father was working in Karnataka and I was born there. I got smallpox at the age of three and my family shifted to Cheranalloor for my Ayurveda treatment. I started learning chenda at the age of eight and had a fascination for temple festivals. Melam was not given prominence in Ernakulam district. I had the opportunity to popularise it,” said Sankarankutty Marar.

Sankarankutty Marar will be leading the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady from Naikanal to Vadakkumnathan temple on Pooram day and will lead the Pakal Pooram on May 1. Cherussery Kuttan Marar will be the second-in-command.

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of Thrissur Pooram, a percussionist from the southern side of the Chalakudy river will lead the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady devaswom. Sankarankutty Marar was the second-in-command in the melam ensemble led by Kizhakoot Aniyan Marar, who used to lead the Thiruvambady melam for the past many years. Sankarankutty Marar has been part of the melam team of Thiruvambady devaswom for the past 13 years. With Paramekkavu Devaswom deciding to bestow the role of the lead percussionist to Aniyan Marar, Thiruvambady Devaswom decided to elevate Sankarankutty Marar as the mela pramani or lead percussionist. “It is the grace of the goddess that gave me a chance to lead the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady Devaswom. I am the first percussionist from South Kerala to lead the melam,” said the 72-year-old.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I started practising Thayambaka at the age of eight and started participating in melam at the age of 12. I became mela pramani at Athani Kurumbakavu temple when I was 17. I have participated in melam with well-known percussionists of yesteryear like Peruvanam Appu Marar, Guruvayur Kunjan Marar and Kerlath Aravindakshan Marar,” he said. With an experience of 60 years as percussionist, Sankarankutty Marar played a key role in popularising melam in Ernakulam district. “My father was working in Karnataka and I was born there. I got smallpox at the age of three and my family shifted to Cheranalloor for my Ayurveda treatment. I started learning chenda at the age of eight and had a fascination for temple festivals. Melam was not given prominence in Ernakulam district. I had the opportunity to popularise it,” said Sankarankutty Marar. Sankarankutty Marar will be leading the melam ensemble for Thiruvambady from Naikanal to Vadakkumnathan temple on Pooram day and will lead the Pakal Pooram on May 1. Cherussery Kuttan Marar will be the second-in-command.