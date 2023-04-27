Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram: Meet Sankarankutty, the man who bestows colour to temple festivals

He started his career in festival artworks by participating in Peruvanam Arattupuzha pooram and later, the popular Thrissur Pooram.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sankarankutty

Sankarankutty

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR : Sitting in the corner of the parasols workshop of Thiruvambady Devaswom in Swaraj Round, Sankarankutty, wearing a cotton baniyan and saffron dhoti, is busy fitting the number plates on umbrella polls.

Despite the clamour of activity outside, Sankarankutty’s eyes are fixed on the work. The number plates, he says, will help in connecting the polls with the umbrella during the Chamayam exhibition.

Sankarankutty is of the opinion that there is no pooram without elephants. “All these artworks are dependent on these majestic creatures. Be it the parasols, caparisons, or anything related to the pooram, all are connected to the elephant on which the idol of the deity is carried,” Sankarankutty said.

Until not long ago, the 71-year-old was in a line of work which saw to the trimming of tusks. As the restrictions intensified, Sankarankutty withdrew from it. Now, he sticks to the making of Nettippattom or other wooden crafts used in temples.

“Nettippattom is based on the Brahma Vishu Maheswar beliefs. The central sphere is Lord Shiva, and the accompanying ones are believed to be Brahma and Vishnu. There are cut and right measurements for each item that goes into the making of a Nettippattam. To make an actual Nettippattom these days, it will cost at least Rs 2.50 lakhs, as the piece needs to be covered in gold,” Sankarankutty said.

“However, there are few people who know about the exact measurements used in a Nettippattom. Still, many people attempt to make it, often as a showpiece,” he added.

A native of Perumbillissery near Peruvanam Mahadeva temple, Sankarankutty lost his father when he was 6. At 9, to support the family, he started taking various work, including wood works in temples.
He started his career in festival artworks by participating in Peruvanam Arattupuzha pooram and later, the popular Thrissur Pooram.

Though he mainly depends on wood craft items for income, when festival days arrive, the man can never remain at home. “I used to work for Paramekkavu for parasols making. It was only recently that I shifted to Thiruvamabady,” he said.

Sankarankutty hopes to continue his work as long as possible. “It is the only work I know. Besides, I hate sitting idle,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvambady Devaswom Sankarankutty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp