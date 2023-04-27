Thrissur Pooram: Meet Sankarankutty, the man who bestows colour to temple festivals

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR : Sitting in the corner of the parasols workshop of Thiruvambady Devaswom in Swaraj Round, Sankarankutty, wearing a cotton baniyan and saffron dhoti, is busy fitting the number plates on umbrella polls.

Despite the clamour of activity outside, Sankarankutty’s eyes are fixed on the work. The number plates, he says, will help in connecting the polls with the umbrella during the Chamayam exhibition.

Sankarankutty is of the opinion that there is no pooram without elephants. “All these artworks are dependent on these majestic creatures. Be it the parasols, caparisons, or anything related to the pooram, all are connected to the elephant on which the idol of the deity is carried,” Sankarankutty said.

Until not long ago, the 71-year-old was in a line of work which saw to the trimming of tusks. As the restrictions intensified, Sankarankutty withdrew from it. Now, he sticks to the making of Nettippattom or other wooden crafts used in temples.

“Nettippattom is based on the Brahma Vishu Maheswar beliefs. The central sphere is Lord Shiva, and the accompanying ones are believed to be Brahma and Vishnu. There are cut and right measurements for each item that goes into the making of a Nettippattam. To make an actual Nettippattom these days, it will cost at least Rs 2.50 lakhs, as the piece needs to be covered in gold,” Sankarankutty said.

“However, there are few people who know about the exact measurements used in a Nettippattom. Still, many people attempt to make it, often as a showpiece,” he added.

A native of Perumbillissery near Peruvanam Mahadeva temple, Sankarankutty lost his father when he was 6. At 9, to support the family, he started taking various work, including wood works in temples.

He started his career in festival artworks by participating in Peruvanam Arattupuzha pooram and later, the popular Thrissur Pooram.

Though he mainly depends on wood craft items for income, when festival days arrive, the man can never remain at home. “I used to work for Paramekkavu for parasols making. It was only recently that I shifted to Thiruvamabady,” he said.

Sankarankutty hopes to continue his work as long as possible. “It is the only work I know. Besides, I hate sitting idle,” he added.

