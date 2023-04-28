Home States Kerala

BJP’s ‘Governance Yatra’ to counter ‘Kerala model’

Under the initiative, a group of people from different sections of society will be sent to all BJP-ruled states except the northeastern ones.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not just Kerala, BJP-ruled states have a model of governance too. Looking to convey this message to the people of Kerala, the national BJP leadership has launched its extensive outreach programme Good Governance Yatra. Under the initiative, the party will highlight the ‘BJP model’ of governance that it has implemented in major states like UP, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura, as it looks to counter the ‘Kerala model’ of development often cited by Left parties. Through the outreach BJP will create a pool of resource persons who would put forth BJP’s model of governance in Kerala.

“We want people of Kerala to know that BJP-ruled states too have development models. There is a smear campaign that no development is taking place in BJP-ruled states. We will prove it wrong with the yatra,” BJP state president K Surendran told TNIE.

Under the initiative, a group of people from different sections of society will be sent to all BJP-ruled states except the northeastern ones. As state guests, they will tour different cities, the major infrastructural projects there, IT-tourism project sites, and smart city projects. They will also get the chance to meet chief ministers of the respective states. The groups will include BJP officials, IT and medical professionals and mediapersons. 

Upon returning, the group members will apprise the intellectual group –  constituted in the state BJP – of the developmental activities and good governance practices in the other states This information will be disseminated to party circles from the state and district levels. “We will wrap up the Good Governance Yatra before 2026,” Surendran said.

TAGS
Governance yatra BJP model
Comments

