Chennithala trains guns on Pinarayi in AI camera ‘scam’, alleges direct link

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking for the first time to directly link the Chief Minister with the AI camera scam, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said “Pinarayi Vijayan has close links with directors of two companies involved in the deal.”

Alleging that Ramjith, the owner of Presadio Technologies - one of the two companies in question - was a frequent visitor to the Cliff House, Chennithala dared the chief minister to make public the cctv footage at his official residence. “The government should also reveal the role of Jithesh, director of TROIS. I understand that he is a bigger fish, compared to M Sivasankar. Jithesh is far more influential in the corridors of power,” he told TNIE.

The claims of Presadio Technologies need to be probed as contrary to their claims they don’t have business abroad, he said.

SRIT, the company which was awarded the sub-contract for the deal, had calculated the project cost at around Rs 83.6 crore. But it shot up to Rs 232 crore, Chennithala said. “As per norms, a company going for tender should be an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) or an OEM-accredited agent. But SRIT has no such experience,” he added.

The finance department had raised objections to the Safe Kerala project 6 or 7 times. Yet the cabinet gave its nod to the project, he alleged. “The cabinet approved the proposal despite being aware of the irregularities. It’s a grave offense,” he said.

Chennithala demanded a detailed probe into SRIT, Presadio Technologies, E-Centric, Akshara, Ashoka and UL Technology Solutions (Pvt) Ltd.

Earlier talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala alleged that Industries Minister P Rajeeve was trying to shield and protect “looters”. The government cannot hoodwink people by merely ordering a probe. The investigation by the industries principal secretary is to whitewash the entire episode, he added.

