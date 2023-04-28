Home States Kerala

Chennithala trains guns on Pinarayi in AI camera ‘scam’, alleges direct link

The claims of Presadio Technologies need to be  probed as contrary to their claims they don’t have business abroad, he said. 

Published: 28th April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking for the first time to directly link the Chief Minister with the AI camera scam, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said “Pinarayi Vijayan has close links with directors of two companies involved in the deal.”

Alleging that Ramjith, the owner of Presadio Technologies - one of the two companies in question - was a frequent visitor to the Cliff House, Chennithala dared the chief minister to make public the cctv footage at his official residence. “The government should also reveal the role of Jithesh, director of TROIS. I understand that he is a bigger fish, compared to M Sivasankar. Jithesh is far more influential in the corridors of power,” he told TNIE.

The claims of Presadio Technologies need to be probed as contrary to their claims they don’t have business abroad, he said. 

SRIT, the company which was awarded the sub-contract for the deal, had calculated the project cost at around Rs 83.6 crore. But it shot up to Rs 232 crore, Chennithala said. “As per norms, a company going for tender should be an OEM  (Original Equipment Manufacturer) or an OEM-accredited agent. But SRIT has no such experience,” he added. 

The finance department had raised objections to the Safe Kerala project 6 or 7 times. Yet the cabinet gave its nod to the project, he alleged. “The cabinet approved the proposal despite being aware of the irregularities. It’s a grave offense,” he said. 

Chennithala demanded a detailed probe into SRIT, Presadio Technologies, E-Centric,  Akshara, Ashoka and UL Technology Solutions (Pvt) Ltd.

Earlier talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala alleged that Industries Minister P Rajeeve was trying to shield and protect “looters”. The government cannot hoodwink people by merely ordering a probe. The investigation by the industries principal secretary is to whitewash the entire episode, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala AI camera scam
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp