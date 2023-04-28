INTERVIEW| Scandals have a common theme — IT, says Ramesh Chennithala

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

By cornering the state government on the AI-enabled traffic surveillance camera system, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having direct links to the scam.

In an interview to TNIE, the former leader of opposition says the two governments under Pinarayi have been indulging in technology-linked large-scale corruption.

You have hinted that people close to the CM are part of the alleged AI camera scam. Why are you hesitating to reveal ties between the conmen and the CM?



I’ve already provided enough hints. Ramjith, director of Presadio Technologies, a company involved in the deal, has close connections with the CM. He was a frequent visitor to the CM’s official residence. You can verify this from CCTV visuals at Cliff House. But then CCTV recordings at Cliff House have a way of disappearing or getting corrupted, especially when corruption allegations are levelled against the CM. In one instance, it was a lightning strike that erased recordings.

You could still reveal the connection, if you are convinced....

I stand by my statement. He is very close to the CM. Propriety holds me back from further revelations. It is up to the CM to clarify the reason for this dubious person’s visits to his residence. Jithesh, director of Trois Infotech, another partner in the contract, is a conman. The CM’s former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, facilitated the ties.

Do you believe Sivasankar still has a hand in the corrupt activities of the government?

No, I didn’t mean that. Jithesh was Sivasankar’s ‘contribution’ to this government. Later, Jithesh’s influence overshadowed Sivasankar’s in the overall scheme of things.

You have linked the CM to almost all corruption allegations that you have levelled. Why so?

The major corruption scandals involving the two governments headed by Pinarayi Vijayan have a common pattern. They were all hatched in 2018. The Sprinklr, e-bus, SIMS and Bevco scandals, to name just a few, were all IT-related scams that sprang up during Sivasankar’s tenure as IT secretary. The two governments under Pinarayi has been involved in technology-linked large-scale corruption.

You released some documents related to the camera scam. Do you have more proof?

I reiterate that this is a project conceived and executed for corruption. In this case, the ruling caucus’ greed is having a direct and immediate bearing on the public. I’ve more evidence that will be released in the coming days. I’m certain the government will pay the price for this fraud.

