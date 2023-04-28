Home States Kerala

Kerala: Class 8 student who died was 'raped' multiple times finds autopsy report

28th April 2023

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh twist to the mysterious death of a Class VIII student in Thiruvananthapuram, the autopsy report has revealed that the girl had been sexually abused multiple times in the past and brain haemorrhage was the exact cause of her death.

The daughter of a police personnel who studied in a city school. The girl was found collapsed in the bathroom of her house on March 30. The girl had returned after an exam at the school and was preparing to go out with her friends.

It was her friends who found her lying on the bathroom floor when they checked on her after she failed to respond to their calls.

Though the girl was hospitalized, she died on April 1. The girl was staying with her parents in the police quarters.

The Museum police had initially registered a case on the incident, but later handed it over to the district Crime Branch after suspicions emergency regarding the death.

Initially, the case was registered as that of unnatural death, but rape charges have also been added following the autopsy report. The autopsy report mentioned about multiple bruises on her body and confirmed that she had been subjected to unnatural sex on multiple occasions.

The Crime Branch sources said the probe is covering all angles. They added that the doubts about whether the drug mafia was involved in the incident will also be examined.

