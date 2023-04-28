Thrissur pooram: Many prominent tuskers will be missing from this year’s roster

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With just a couple of days to go, elephant fans across the state are eagerly awaiting details of the tuskers that will be featured at the Thrissur Pooram. In the 36-hour-long ceremonial festival, close to 100 elephants will be paraded by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions, along with eight other participating temples.

A major attraction this year will be the participation of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi. “The locals wanted Ramachandran for the opening of the Thekke Gopura Nada. Since it was not possible, we decided to parade him for the Ghataka pooram in the morning” said Rajeesh, Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi temple committee secretary.

Pambady Rajan, another celebrity tusker, is also set to be featured this year. Rajan will carry the idol of Ayyanthole Bhagavathi. “Though Ramachandran and Rajan have participated in previous Thrissur Poorams, it is the first time that they will be carrying idols. Usually, prominent jumbos of the devaswoms carry the idols, but this time circumstances are different,” a festival fan said.

Cherpulassery Manikandan, Cherpulassery Sree Ayyappan, Machad Dharman, and Puthupally Arjunan are among the newcomers for this year’s pooram.

The deaths of some of the most loved elephants have complicated the task of choosing jumbos for the parade. Paramekkavu Padmanabhan, who carried the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathi for decades, is a celebrity who will be missing from the festival ground this year. Paramekkavu Devidasan, who was another regular, despite the fact that he wasn’t assigned to carry idols, died on the day of pooram flag hoisting.

Guruvayur Nandhan will be carrying the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathi on April 30, the main day of the pooram. Meanwhile, Thiruvambady Chandrasekharan will carry the idol of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi. The other elephants who will feature for Paramekkavu Bhagavathi are Paramekkavu Kannan and Ernakulam Shivakumar.

“We need a minimum of 47 elephants for the Thiruvambady Bhagavathi parade and then for the Ghataka pooram. We have found it difficult to meet the demand as we cannot compromise on festivities. When the participating temples demand good-natured, elegant jumbos, we have to ensure that, to make the ceremonies an unforgettable experience for spectators,” said Gireesh Kumar, Thiruvambady devaswom secretary.

According to Rajesh G, Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary, there is a shortage of elephants. “We need about 50 elephants for the Paramekkavu Bhagavathy parade. Though there is a shortage, we make do. This time, we have the regular tuskers we parade yearly.” Though the Union government allowed the interstate transfer of elephants by amending the Wildlife Act, the guidelines are still pending. To conduct such a festival, the available jumbos for the parade count to only 200. With many entering the musth period, the list of jumbos that could be paraded for the Pooram had grown even shorter.

Sample fireworks display today

Thrissur: As a precursor to the major fireworks display at Thrissur Pooram, sample fireworks will be conducted on Friday. Both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions will lead the fireworks under strict safety measures. The fireworks will begin at 7pm, with Thiruvambady lighting the crackers. Once this show concludes, Paramekkavu will begin their pyrotechnic display after a brief interval of 15 minutes.

Unlike in previous years, people are allowed entry to Swaraj Round in small numbers. They will be allowed to watch the sample fireworks in Swaraj Round from Kuruppam Road to MG Road stretch. The much-awaited ‘Koottaporichal’, the final bursting of the crackers at the end of the sample fireworks display, is best enjoyed from the Swaraj Road. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization and District Collector Krishna Teja reviewed the fireline map.

