Graft claims apart, road offences decline post rollout of AI cameras in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government’s newly introduced AI cameras have come under the scanner for corruption, the 726 devices installed as part of the project have purportedly resulted in greater public compliance with traffic rules. Along major roadways, the cameras detected 4.5 lakh offences on April 20, the day they were rolled out. Since then, however, daily violations have averaged 1.5 lakh. Transport Minister Antony Raju said the cameras have started serving their intended purpose -- improve road safety.

The enforcement wing of the motor vehicles department (MVD) has also noticed a visible change, with better compliance on the part of motorists. “We see a greater tendency towards rule compliance. From nearly 25 cases of triple riding flagged down by an enforcement squad during checks at a point in Kochi, earlier, numbers have now come down to four-five. I expect offences to drop further, going forward,” said S P Swapna, a regional transport officer (enforcement) of MVD.

“Compliance with helmet rules among minor riders has also improved. They are found to be using the helmets of the right size. Apart from the cameras, awareness given to schoolchildren has helped in this regard,” she added. MVD has 26 cameras in Ernakulam and 62 new cameras were introduced under the ‘fully automated traffic enforcement system’.

Though the cameras went live on April 20, the government has decided to levy penalties only from May 20. At present, the cameras would focus on offences such as triple and helmetless riding, seat-belt violations, use of mobile phones while driving, overspeeding and red-light jumping. “We are yet to enforce lane driving for private vehicles. But after the cameras were switched on, there has been greater compliance in following lane rules as well. People are more willing to listen to our lecture on road safety when they are stopped for an offence nowadays. It could be because of the presence of cameras,” an MVD officer said.

N Narayana Moorthy, chairman and managing director of Keltron, which is implementing the project, said the project should be considered as a social-security programme due to its impact in saving lives. Such projects could help instil road discipline among people, he said.

According to data with the Road Safety Authority, over 23,500 people died in road accidents in Kerala between 2017 and 2022, equating to 12-15 deaths per day. More than half of the victims were motorcycle riders, and 25% were pedestrians. Notably, around 70% were youngsters or people in their productive age group. Poor driving skills, rash and negligent driving, and poor road safety all contributed to the accidents.

Keltron is facing allegations of inflated costs and financial discrepancies in the project. There is also public concern over excessive penalties levied using the wide network of cameras. The company itself has projected that Rs 423 crore could be levied as fines in the first five years. However, Moorthy said the projections were meant for project proposals and the actual fines could reduce further if there is greater compliance with road rules.

