K K Shailaja, a comrade in true sense of the term: CM Pinarayi Vjiayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In her stint as state health minister, K K Shailaja was able to validate the Left front’s decision to repose trust in her, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjiayan. He was speaking after releasing the book, ‘My Life as a Comrade,’ a memoir by CPM central committee member and former health minister K K Shailaja at Kerala House in Delhi on Friday.

Stating that the book refers to the organic link between the term ‘Comrade’ and history, Pinarayi said Shailaja is a comrade in the true sense of the term. “Instead of giving a mere generic account of her life, right from birth till date, the writer chose to ponder on the social realities that existed in society during her formative years, the extent of discrimination and the depths of oppression faced by certain sections of society.

The prevailing social scenario of those times that led to such social realities is explained in detail. The discrimination faced by the older generations is reflected in great detail in the book,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister said the Left government was able to rise up to the challenge posed by the Covid pandemic through collective efforts. Both the Left government and Shailaja who was part of the government, have a lot to feel proud about in this regard.

Pinarayi also opined that Shailaja’s memoirs more or less hold up a mirror to both the past and present. Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja said she has no disappointment over not being included in the second Pinarayi cabinet. There are many leaders who have not got any such opportunities, she pointed out. He further pointed out that the life of a comrade is shaped through an elaborate and historical process that shapes society as a whole.

The senior CPM leader was chosen for the Magsaysay award for her leading the state’s fights against Nipah and Covid. However she declined the same as per party’s directive. The book has references to the Magsaysay episode too. Pinarayi released the book by handing it over to Justice Kurian Joseph, and CPM politburo member Brinda Karat. Ministers K Radhakrishnan, K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, PB members M A Baby, Subhashini Ali, and CPM central committee member P K Sreemathy were among those who attended the event. The book co-authored by Manju Sara Rajan, was published by New Delhi-based Juggernaut Books.

