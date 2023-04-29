Home States Kerala

Kerala ministers divided over rule for kids on two-wheelers 

The minister said obeying traffic rules and reducing accidents were important and awareness will also be created among students about them.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The differences within the government over handling the issue of ferrying children above the permissible limit on two-wheelers came to the fore with General Education Minister V Sivankutty advocating strict adherence to the rule, a day after Transport Minister Antony Raju sought an exemption for it citing widespread public demand. 

Sivankutty told reporters that parents should ensure their children’s safety instead of raising unnecessary concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven surveillance cameras that became operational on April 20. “The rule states that only two people are allowed on a two-wheeler. How can we give an exemption to that rule? It’s not possible,” Sivankutty told reporters in Kozhikode. 

The minister said obeying traffic rules and reducing accidents were important and awareness will also be created among students about them. Arrangements will be made in schools for safe keep of children’s helmets if required, he added. On Thursday, the transport minister said the state government was planning to approach the Centre seeking an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules so that “at least one child” is allowed to travel on a two-wheeler in addition to the two persons permitted. 

The minister’s remark came in the wake of widespread public resentment over the possibility of small families on two-wheelers being detected by the AI cameras of the Motor Vehicle Department and fined `2,000 in case more than two persons are travelling on them.  The transport minister has convened a meeting of various stakeholders on May 10 to discuss the issue where a final decision on how to proceed with such cases will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two wheeler permit
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp