Kerala ministers divided over rule for kids on two-wheelers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The differences within the government over handling the issue of ferrying children above the permissible limit on two-wheelers came to the fore with General Education Minister V Sivankutty advocating strict adherence to the rule, a day after Transport Minister Antony Raju sought an exemption for it citing widespread public demand.

Sivankutty told reporters that parents should ensure their children’s safety instead of raising unnecessary concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven surveillance cameras that became operational on April 20. “The rule states that only two people are allowed on a two-wheeler. How can we give an exemption to that rule? It’s not possible,” Sivankutty told reporters in Kozhikode.

The minister said obeying traffic rules and reducing accidents were important and awareness will also be created among students about them. Arrangements will be made in schools for safe keep of children’s helmets if required, he added. On Thursday, the transport minister said the state government was planning to approach the Centre seeking an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules so that “at least one child” is allowed to travel on a two-wheeler in addition to the two persons permitted.

The minister’s remark came in the wake of widespread public resentment over the possibility of small families on two-wheelers being detected by the AI cameras of the Motor Vehicle Department and fined `2,000 in case more than two persons are travelling on them. The transport minister has convened a meeting of various stakeholders on May 10 to discuss the issue where a final decision on how to proceed with such cases will be taken.

