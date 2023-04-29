Home States Kerala

Kerala: Unassessed landholders in Malabar to get land rights

The department has got a nod from the legal department to issue land records to thousands of landholders holding unassessed land in the districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Published: 29th April 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

K Rajan

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department has decided to issue land records to thousands of landholders under the Malabar Land Registration Act of 1895.

The department has got a nod from the legal department to issue land records to thousands of landholders holding unassessed land in the north Malabar districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur. 

The revenue offices in these districts will now issue the land records thereby helping the landholders to pay basic land tax and become the owners of the land by registering it in their names. The move will also make it possible to mutate the lands in the sub-registrar offices. 

Until now the revenue officials declined to accept the land tax as these lands were included in the criteria of unassessed land.

These lands were previously considered unassessed due to being distributed by landlords in the royal and British eras when they were uncultivable.

After independence, the revenue officials refused to receive the basic land tax.

In 2005 to solve the land issue the then government issued an ordinance to repeal the age-old law. However, the government failed to re-promulgate the ordinance.

The situation worsened in 2015 when the single bench of the Kerala High Court ordered that as the act was dissolved through the ordinance the Malabar Land Registration Act would cease to exist. After a legal battle, the division bench recently ordered that even if re-promulgation was not done the parent law will exist.

The revenue minister K Rajan had sought legal advice since the landholders were distressed by the endless legal battle they were forced to wage.

The decision, which comes after years of uncertainty, will provide relief to those who have been entangled in legal battles for years to obtain land rights for the lands they are holding.

The New Indian Express was the first to report on the plight of landholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue Department Land Records Malabar
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp