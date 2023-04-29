Home States Kerala

Mamukkoya’s son: No plaints against actors who skipped funeral

The late actor’s sons made it clear that Mamukkoya had no enemies and that he never told a single lie.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam late actor Mamukkoya. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Malayalam late actor Mamukkoya. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  As controversies related to many actors and professionals from the film industry giving a miss to veteran actor Mamukkoya’s funeral rites held in Kozhikode refuse to die down, his son Nisar has requested all concerned to put an end to the issue.  

The controversies began with the statement of director V M Vinu in Kozhikode that the  Malayalam film industry for which actor Mamukkoya had made great contributions, did not give him due respect.  The director came out in the open against this and strongly criticised the filmmakers. “We indeed expected mainstream actors and film fraternity to pay tribute to the legend, but none turned up. If Mamukkoya had died in Ernakulam, more people would have come from the industry to get a last glimpse of the actor. This is indeed pathetic,” he said.

Reacting to the controversies, Mamukkoya’s elder son Nisar said, “There are no complaints about film stars not attending the funeral ceremony.” “Mammootty and Mohanlal, who were abroad, had called us and tried to know the situation here. Dileep and other actors who are outside of the state had consoled us over the phone,” he added.

“Even our father would not have cancelled the shoots and gone for such events, because he always gave priority to the work he had taken up, and was keen on finishing it on time. Our father was very close to actor Innocent. When Innocent died, my father was on a shooting assignment in Dubai and later when he returned, he visited Innocent’s family. Hence we have no harsh feelings against anyone from the industry, as they have always supported our family. We had received great love from their side when my father was going through a tough time after being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago,” Nissar said.

The late actor’s sons made it clear that Mamukkoya had no enemies and that he never told a single lie. The children said that it was not because of enmity that no one came and that they could understand the difficulties of those who could not come. Mamukoya’s sons Mohammad Nisar and Abdul Rasheed said that unnecessary discussions in this regard should be stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamukkoya Malayalam industry
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp