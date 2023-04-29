Mission to continue as Arikomban plays hide and seek

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Despite his being a conspicuous presence in the hilly terrain of Idukki’s Chinnakkanal, on the day the forest department launched the crucial mission to capture Arikomban, the rogue tusker remained elusive, forcing officials to call off the operation by Friday afternoon.

However, the team — including four kumki elephants — continued with the tracking operation, mainly to prevent the 30-year-old jumbo from leaving the place where the mission was planned to be executed. Finally, after an hours-long search, officials traced the elephant to the thick shola forest of Sankarapandyanmedu, near 301 Colony, around 5.30pm.

Munnar DFO Ramesh Bishnoi said the mission to tranquillize and capture the jumbo will resume on Saturday. “If the weather is favourable, the team will start tracking early on Saturday morning and the mission will begin by 8am,” he said. If the weather is not favourable, it will be postponed to Sunday.

Until the mission is completed, Section 144 will be in force in Chinnakkanal panchayat and in wards 1,2 and 3 of Santhanpara panchayat on Saturday and Sunday. If the tusker has to be darted and captured, it should be brought to 301 Colony from Sankarapandyanmedu.

Tracking teams mistook tusker Chakkakomban for Arikomban

“The tusker will be either chased to the 301 Colony, where the mission is planned to be executed, or if the elephant reaches the location on his own, darting will be done by surprise,” said a forest official. Earlier in the day, Chief Forest Vet Surgeon and darting specialist Arun Zachariah, who is leading the team, said: “The mission depends on a slew of factors. We cannot accurately say when the elephant will be captured. The tusker will be darted and captured when the situation is in our favour.”

Kumki elephant Kunju during the mission to capture wild tusker Arikomban at Chinnakkanal in Idukki on Friday | shiyami

This is the second time a mission to capture Arikomban — which has been terrorising residents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats — has been called off. In 2017, the department attempted to tranquilise and transfer the tusker. However, the mission was terminated midway after it became apparent that the elephant had moved to a location unaccessible to vehicles.

A total of 150 personnel were tasked with the mission to dart, capture and transfer Arikomban from the region where it had been wreaking havoc for the past many months. By 4am on Friday, the multi-department team -- comprising members of the forest, fire and rescue, health, KSEB, revenue, and motor vehicles departments - had gathered at the Fathima Matha High School, the mission’s base camp. The first tracking team set off at 5.25am and the second by 5.46am. At 6.30am, Arun Zachariah set off from the base camp, guided by information from the spotting two teams. The teams received information that the tusker was in Wastekuzhi near Cementpalam. The four kumki elephants — Surendra, Surya, Kunju and Vikram — were also roped in.

However, on reaching the location, the tracking teams realised that the tusker they had identified was not Arikomban, but Chakkakomban, another notorious elephant that roams the Chinnakkanal area. Realising that Arikomban had strayed away from the tracking territory, officials formed teams to comb through the valley.

Meanwhile, local residents alleged that it was the forest department’s overconfidence that resulted in the mission’s failure on Friday. They said excluding the tribal watchers and relying on an ‘expert team’ meant that failure was inevitable.

