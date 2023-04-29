NIA suspects conspiracy behind Kerala train arson attack

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode suspects a conspiracy involving unknown persons in the incident. In its first information report (FIR), the probe agency has arraigned Shahrukh Saifi, 27, a native of New Delhi, and others as accused.

“The information available in respect of the case indicates that the arrested person carried out arson by using inflammable substances/liquid on the passengers in the moving train with the intention of creating terror in the minds of the public at large and thereby committed a terrorist act in conspiracy with unknown others,” stated the FIR re-registered by the NIA on April 17.

Meanwhile, the NIA Court in Kochi on Friday granted the custody of Saifi to NIA for seven days. The offences charged in NIA’s FIR are IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (act that caused death), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using acid), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 438 (punishment for mischief committed by fire or explosives) and UAPA Section 16 (terrorist act). NIA Inspector Abilash MJ is the investigation officer.

NIA took over Elathur case as per Centre’s opinion

The NIA’s FIR also stated that the Central government was of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act has been committed and considering the gravity of the offence and ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by NIA in accordance with the NIA Act.

The Kerala police, which probed the case initially, had claimed that Saifi was highly radicalised and watched extremist videos online. The investigation team also suspected that Saifi received support from some persons to carry out the attack. The agencies had been investigating whether Saifi carried out the attack under the directive of any handlers. His online footprints are being checked to confirm it.

On April 2, Saifi boarded the D1 coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express and sprayed petrol on the passengers and set them on fire.

Out of fear, passengers attempted to escape from the coach, and three persons, including a child, jumped off the moving train resulting in their death. As many as nine persons were injured in the incident. Saifi who managed to escape after the crime was later arrested from Maharashtra.

