Tourism dept’s novel project to give much-needed leg-up to Kerala's handicraft industry

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has a lot of artisans engaged in handicraft works. But when it comes to souvenirs, the state is yet to catch up with the other states. However, all that will soon be in the past. The state has initiated a programme that will see a souvenir network created. Once this is established, tourists visiting the state will be able to take back handy items that tell the tale of their visit.

The initiative is being launched by the tourism department and implemented under the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission.

“It is not as if the visitors who come to the state aren’t getting any curios to take back home with them,” said an official with the tourism department. According to him, the items currently sold, however, are big and unwieldy.

“The curios that we today produce are not souvenirs but handicrafts, he added. At present, there are 2,000 handicraft units registered with the RT Mission and these are doing well,” he said.

“But the most common things that you get to see are the traditional items like the miniatures of snake boats and other paraphernalia connected to the traditions and culture of the state,” said the official. Now, these items are today being sold in Gujarat and other far-flung areas too, he added.

So, what we want is to come up with something very novel, said the official. “These souvenirs should be able to not only ignite curiosity but also spark interest in prospective tourists when the visitors return to their countries,” he said.

Imagine a visitor being able to take back home something like a snake boat keychain or fridge magnets designed like a Kathakali face. “Such curios will be developed very soon. As per the plan, handicraft artisans have been invited to send applications to the RT Mission to be a part of the souvenir network. Already, all the artisans who have been registered with the RT Mission have been included in the souvenir network,” said the official.

“As to arriving at the innovative designs for the curios, we have asked the artisans registering for the network to submit photos of a few designs on which they are presently working. Once, we receive all the applications, a state-level brainstorming workshop will be held,” he added.

“The plan is to bring out 15 destination souvenirs in the first phase,” said the official. “Based on the deliberations at the workshop, we will be announcing a competition with the permission of the state government, inviting designs for the souvenirs from people. Fifteen best designs will be selected from the entries and then training will be provided to the artisans to make these designs,” said the official.

“Plans are also afoot to set up souvenir shops all over the state. These souvenirs will also be made available on the website of RT Mission,” the official added.

