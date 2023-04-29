Wrestlers’ stir: Kerala Minister Bindu comes out against P T Usha 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social Justice Minister R Bindu has hit out at Indian Olympics Association president P T Usha for her remarks that wrestlers agitating in Delhi seeking removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “lacked discipline”.

In a statement, the minister asked the Olympian-turned-Rajya Sabha member to withdraw her remarks and reminded her that the country respects her not for being the ‘mouthpiece’ of her ‘political masters’.

“Women can never accept the stance taken by the former track queen, who once made the pride of womanhood shine bright. Women of the present generation come to the public sphere, including sports, after going through a lot of hardships. It is surprising that an athlete, who went through the same struggles, has disciplinary warnings to offer them,” Bindu said.

The minister reminded that as a person holding the position of a people’s representative, she has the responsibility to ensure that the victims under such circumstances are given justice.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest in Delhi against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation. Top wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that probed the abuse allegations against the WFI chief. MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his anguish over Usha’s remarks.

“Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation”. Ignoring their concerns - instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action - does”, he tweeted.

