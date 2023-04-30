Congress in fix as Chennithala continues to one-up Satheesan in grilling government

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been stealing a march over Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in highlighting various public issues, and this is creating ripples within the party. The latest instance is the controversy surrounding newly installed artificial intelligence (AI) traffic cameras. With Chennithala getting his hands on important documents linked to the project and training his guns on the state government, Satheesan was left parroting his predecessor’s claims. This has not gone down well with the latter. Talk of the contrasting leadership styles doing the rounds in the party has driven another wedge between the two.

“Launching scathing attacks on your political opponents and holding them accountable for wrongdoings are two different things,” a veteran Congress leader told TNIE. “To hold someone accountable you need well-connected sources, and above all reliability,” he said.

Sources close to Chennithala said Satheesan agreed to endorse allegations over AI cameras on the former’s request. The Satheesan camp, however, has dismissed the assertion. According to them, it is normal procedure that after a senior leader raises allegations for the KPCC president and opposition leader to endorse them.

There is also resentment within both ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions over the effectiveness of the offensive on the government. “People who possess documents that paint the government in a bad light still prefer Chennithala,” leaders from both factions told TNIE. “They think he will not fail them. This, however, does not mean that Satheesan is a failure,” they added.

Moreover, there is serious reservation in the ‘I’ group about Satheesan. The ongoing rift with KPCC president K Sudhakaran has also taken a toll. “Satheesan has not been able to deliver on effectively communicating corruption charges or holding sustainable protests in the streets,” a senior ‘I’ leader said. “In the assembly, he failed to corner the chief minister. This was achieved by juniors like Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Shafi Parambil. It is true that there is a growing feeling among party leaders that a change in leadership is necessary. The timing will have to be decided by the high command. A dormant KPCC president is also a burden,” he said.

Slamming the smear campaign against Satheesan, his backers point to the victory in the Thrikkakara by-election and results in the latest LSG bypolls as some of his achievements. UDF partner, the RSP, in March publicly lashed out at the Congress for the lack of internal consultations within the opposition front. “The current Congress leadership lacks the quality of its predecessors”, a veteran coalition leader said. “Former leaders, such as K Karunakaran, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, maintained good relations with all community leaders, something Sudhakaran or Satheesan have been found to be lacking. This is bad for all of us,” he added.

