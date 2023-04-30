Kochi corporation’s bid to build anganwadi near crematorium kicks up row

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s move to construct an anganwadi on the Pachalam crematorium premises has kicked up a row with people opposing the move. Many argue this would trigger health issues in the kids.Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said the move to construct an anganwadi on the crematorium land was taken without the council’s approval. “We cannot accept this. The ruling party did not carry out any consultation before taking such a controversial decision,” said Kureethara.

T Balachandran, a local politician who brought up the issue, said the decision should be reconsidered.

“Who will send kids to a crematorium for studies? The smoke emitting from dead bodies is harmful for all. How can we let kids inhale it? asks Balachandran.

He said on average, two bodies are cremated there every day. “The corporation has no logic in identifying such a place for the project. The corporation has several land plots in the division. So what is forcing them to construct the anganwadi inside a crematorium?” he said.

Balachandran has filed a complaint against the corporation and child welfare authorities. It is learnt the corporation has set aside nearly Rs 20 lakh for the anganwadi.

However, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson Sheeba Lal said the corporation decided to set up the anganwadi after they failed to find an alternate location.

“Last year’s fund lapsed because we failed to find a suitable land. The corporation decided to set up the anganwadi on the crematorium premises due to lack of other options. I could not visit the place and was not aware of the complaint,” she said.

