Home States Kerala

Kochi corporation’s bid to build anganwadi near crematorium kicks up row

Many argue this would trigger health issues in the kids.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s move to construct an anganwadi on the Pachalam crematorium premises has kicked up a row with people opposing the move. Many argue this would trigger health issues in the kids.Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said the move to construct an anganwadi on the crematorium land was taken without the council’s approval. “We cannot accept this. The ruling party did not carry out any consultation before taking such a controversial decision,” said Kureethara.

T Balachandran, a local politician who brought up the issue, said the decision should be reconsidered. 
“Who will send kids to a crematorium for studies? The smoke emitting from dead bodies is harmful for all. How can we let kids inhale it? asks Balachandran.

He said on average, two bodies are cremated there every day. “The corporation has no logic in identifying such a place for the project. The corporation has several land plots in the division. So what is forcing them to construct the anganwadi inside a crematorium?” he said.

Balachandran has filed a complaint against the corporation and child welfare authorities. It is learnt the corporation has set aside nearly Rs 20 lakh for the anganwadi.

However, Welfare Standing Committee chairperson Sheeba Lal said the corporation decided to set up the anganwadi after they failed to find an alternate location. 

“Last year’s fund lapsed because we failed to find a suitable land. The corporation decided to set up the anganwadi on the crematorium premises due to lack of other options. I could not visit the place and was not aware of the complaint,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp