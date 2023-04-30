Presence of South Asian, West Eurasian lineages confirmed at Kerala's Pattanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent DNA analysis of ancient skeletal remains excavated from the Pattanam archaeological site has revealed the presence of both South Asian and West Eurasian- specific lineages at the port city, according to a study published in the journal Genes.The research was carried out by a team led by Kumarasamy Thangaraj and P J Cherian.

Historians consider the port city of Pattanam to have played an instrumental role in trade and cultural exchanges between India and the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean regions around 2000 years ago. This understanding stems from the classical Greco-Roman records, Tamil and Sanskrit sources.

“The archaeological record of Pattanam indicates a vast ‘urban’ settlement with global links in the delta region of river Periyar.

The excavations and the radiocarbon analyses suggest that the site was first occupied by the indigenous Iron Age people, followed by Arabian and Roman contacts in the Early Historic Period. It appears that the site reached the peak of its trans-oceanic contacts from 100 BCE to 300 CE” said Cherian, former director of KCHR from PAMA Institute for the Advancement of Transdisciplinary Archaeological Sciences, at Pattanam in Ernakulam. According to him, the research began in 2011. “But the DNA sequencing started just recently,” he said.

Scientists used the DNA from the human skeletons to pinpoint the genetic ancestry of the people found in the region. Niraj Rai, co-author of the paper, and a senior scientist, DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow said, “We have analysed the mitochondrial DNA of 12 ancient skeletal samples. We found that these samples show the presence of both South Asian and West Eurasian-specific lineages”. The harsh climatic conditions of India are rarely favourable to ancient DNA research.

“Most of the excavated skeletal remains from the Pattanam site were in a very fragile state due to the tropical, humid, and acidic soil conditions. However, we have adopted the best practices in ancient DNA and could successfully analyse the samples. The unique imprint of West Eurasian and Mediterranean signatures found in these samples exemplify a continuous inflow of traders and multicultural mixing in ancient South India”, said Kumarasamy Thangaraj, chief scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and currently the director, DBT-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics.

“This is the first genetic data generated, so far, to infer the origin and genetic makeup of Pattanam site. And the findings reinforce the early historical occupation of culturally, religiously, and ethnically diverse groups at the site” said Vinay Kumar Nandicoori, director, CCMB.

