Thekke Gopura Nada opened heralding Thrissur Pooram, festivities begin

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : Tusker Ernakulam Shivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi, opened the south entrance gate (Thekke Gopura Nada) heralding the Thrissur Pooram festival, that will last 30 hours starting from Sunday.

Hundreds of people waited from morning in front of the Nada to watch and photograph this once-in-a-year ritual. According to tradition, the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple opens only for Thrissur Pooram.

The ceremony started receiving attention following the participation of celebrity tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran. However, due to restrictions and fitness problems, Ramachandran was kept away from the ceremony in the last few years, making way for Ernakulam Shivakumar, owned by the Cochin Devaswom Board.

At 8am on Saturday, Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi started the journey from the temple and reached Thekkinkadu maidan around 10am. A panchari melam was staged before the ensemble proceeded to the temple.

“With the gopuram decked up in flowers, the elephant carrying the idol coming out through the door is a beautiful view,” said Pradeep, a festival fan who had travelled from Kozhikode.

The main pooram ceremonies will begin on Sunday morning. Kanimangalam Sastha will be the first to reach the sreemoolasthanam through the Thekke Gopura Nada, followed by seven other participating temples. Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi will begin at 11am. The Elanjithara melam for Paramekkavu Bhagavathi will begin at 2.30pm. Kudamattom is expected to begin at 5.30pm on Sunday. The fireworks display will take place at 2am on Monday.

THRISSUR : Tusker Ernakulam Shivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi, opened the south entrance gate (Thekke Gopura Nada) heralding the Thrissur Pooram festival, that will last 30 hours starting from Sunday. Hundreds of people waited from morning in front of the Nada to watch and photograph this once-in-a-year ritual. According to tradition, the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple opens only for Thrissur Pooram. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ceremony started receiving attention following the participation of celebrity tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran. However, due to restrictions and fitness problems, Ramachandran was kept away from the ceremony in the last few years, making way for Ernakulam Shivakumar, owned by the Cochin Devaswom Board. At 8am on Saturday, Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi started the journey from the temple and reached Thekkinkadu maidan around 10am. A panchari melam was staged before the ensemble proceeded to the temple. “With the gopuram decked up in flowers, the elephant carrying the idol coming out through the door is a beautiful view,” said Pradeep, a festival fan who had travelled from Kozhikode. The main pooram ceremonies will begin on Sunday morning. Kanimangalam Sastha will be the first to reach the sreemoolasthanam through the Thekke Gopura Nada, followed by seven other participating temples. Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi will begin at 11am. The Elanjithara melam for Paramekkavu Bhagavathi will begin at 2.30pm. Kudamattom is expected to begin at 5.30pm on Sunday. The fireworks display will take place at 2am on Monday.