Home States Kerala

Thekke Gopura Nada opened heralding Thrissur Pooram, festivities begin

The ceremony started receiving attention following the participation of celebrity tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy at the south entrance of the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple. | S LaL

Tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy at the south entrance of the Sree Vadakkumnathan temple. | S LaL

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : Tusker Ernakulam Shivakumar, carrying the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi, opened the south entrance gate (Thekke Gopura Nada) heralding the Thrissur Pooram festival, that will last 30 hours starting from Sunday.

Hundreds of people waited from morning in front of the Nada to watch and photograph this once-in-a-year ritual. According to tradition, the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple opens only for Thrissur Pooram.

The ceremony started receiving attention following the participation of celebrity tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran. However, due to restrictions and fitness problems, Ramachandran was kept away from the ceremony in the last few years, making way for Ernakulam Shivakumar, owned by the Cochin Devaswom Board.

At 8am on Saturday, Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi started the journey from the temple and reached Thekkinkadu maidan around 10am. A panchari melam was staged before the ensemble proceeded to the temple.

“With the gopuram decked up in flowers, the elephant carrying the idol coming out through the door is a beautiful view,” said Pradeep, a festival fan who had travelled from Kozhikode.

The main pooram ceremonies will begin on Sunday morning. Kanimangalam Sastha will be the first to reach the sreemoolasthanam through the Thekke Gopura Nada, followed by seven other participating temples. Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathi will begin at 11am. The Elanjithara melam for Paramekkavu Bhagavathi will begin at 2.30pm. Kudamattom is expected to begin at 5.30pm on Sunday. The fireworks display will take place at 2am on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram festival Thekke Gopura Nada Ernakulam Shivakumar
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp