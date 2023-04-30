Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram begins with pomp and pageantry in Kerala

Kanimangalam Sastha was the first to climb the Sree Moolasthanam accompanied by a small ensemble of percussion instruments.

Published: 30th April 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant parade for Karamukku Bhagavati accompanied by percussion ensemble in front of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple on Sunday. ( Photo | S Lal)

The elephant parade for Karamukku Bhagavati accompanied by percussion ensemble in front of Sree Vadakkumnathan temple on Sunday. ( Photo | S Lal)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the summer showers last night, the Ghataka Pooram for the eight participating temples of Thrissur Pooram began on Sunday morning with all the pomp and pageantry.

Kanimangalam Sastha was the first to climb the Sree Moolasthanam accompanied by a small ensemble of percussion instruments.

The eight participating temples act as the foundation of the pooram ceremonies as it is the people who live in these regions that take the lead in conducting the pooram.

Revenue Minister K Rajan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan led the coordination and they greeted the people on the festival ground, ensuring the smooth conduct of the pooram.

National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali also made an appearance on the festival ground along with her family. Caricaturist Jayaraj Warrier, and percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, among other celebrities, were present to watch the spectacular pooram ceremonies.

Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, the tallest elephant in the state, carried the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy for Ghataka Pooram. A large crowd of fans is present surrounding the tusker, clicking pictures and sharing the wonder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghataka Pooram Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp