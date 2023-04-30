Thrissur Pooram begins with pomp and pageantry in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the summer showers last night, the Ghataka Pooram for the eight participating temples of Thrissur Pooram began on Sunday morning with all the pomp and pageantry.

Kanimangalam Sastha was the first to climb the Sree Moolasthanam accompanied by a small ensemble of percussion instruments.

The eight participating temples act as the foundation of the pooram ceremonies as it is the people who live in these regions that take the lead in conducting the pooram.

Revenue Minister K Rajan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan led the coordination and they greeted the people on the festival ground, ensuring the smooth conduct of the pooram.

National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali also made an appearance on the festival ground along with her family. Caricaturist Jayaraj Warrier, and percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, among other celebrities, were present to watch the spectacular pooram ceremonies.

Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, the tallest elephant in the state, carried the idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy for Ghataka Pooram. A large crowd of fans is present surrounding the tusker, clicking pictures and sharing the wonder.

