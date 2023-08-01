Home States Kerala

CPM explores options on new Waqf Board chief

The post of Waqf Board chairman is falling vacant at a time when the CPM is walking extra miles to get closer to the Muslim community.

Published: 01st August 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Waqf Board chairman T K Hamza. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  All eyes are on the government’s choice of the next chairman of the Kerala Waqf Board as the appointment is likely to have far-reaching political implications in the state. Incumbent T K Hamza has expressed his willingness to step down from the post citing poor health. He will resign before the Board meeting on Tuesday.

Hamza told reporters that he has consulted the CPM leadership and that it is the practice in the party that persons who cross 80 years of age steps down from all official posts. The CPM leader from Malappuram said he was given some extra years as he is currently 86. Hamza has dismissed the reports that he is not in good terms with the Minister for Waqf V Abdurahiman, who also hails from Malappuram.

The post of Waqf Board chairman is falling vacant at a time when the CPM is walking extra miles to get closer to the Muslim community. The party won some points when the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama, the largest Muslim organisation in Kerala, agreed to attend the seminar it organised on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on July 15, while the IUML stayed away from the event. Some dissident voices have started coming out of Samastha, which is the largest vote bank for the IUML, against the Sunni organisation’s alleged CPM leanings.

It remains to be seen whether the government will give the post to any Samastha leader as a ‘goodwill gesture’. It was Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal who poured cold water on the IUML’s plan to hold ‘awareness campaigns’ inside the mosques to protest the LDF government’s decision to leave the appointments to the Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission. 

Concerns raised over trusting communists

If the government offers the post to Samastha and the organisation decides to accept, it will be interpreted as a quid pro quo deal. It will also give credence to the allegations raised by detractors that the Samastha leadership is hand in- glove with the CPM.

Samastha central mushawara (consultative body) member Dr Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi and IUML state secretary K M Shaji have raised concerns over trusting the Communists who are the “enemies of the Muslims”. It may be recalled that C Muhammad Faizi, the leader of the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha, is currently the chairman of the Kerala Haj Committee, another important post for the Muslim community. Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait, Syed Umar Bafaqi Thangal and Syed Umar Ali Shihab Thangal were among the prominent figures who held the post of the Waqf Board chairman in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMIUMLKerala Waqf Board
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp