Excise raid 400 places of migrant workers in Kerala; 6 NDPS, 760 COTPA cases registered

The raids were held in the aftermath of the shocking rape-murder of a five-year-old child by a Bihar native at Aluva last week.

Published: 01st August 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise on Monday conducted raids at 400 labour camps and locations where migrant workers stay and registered 6 NDPS cases and 760 COTPA cases (tobacco products).

According to Excise sources, the raids were held across the state. The sleuths mainly targeted the places where the migrant workers stay in groups. Six cases were registered after ganja was seized from some of the migrant labourers.

During raids at Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, ganja was seized. Following the seizure, three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered at Kottayam, while two cases were registered in Ernakulam and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act were registered after banned tobacco products were seized from some of the migrant labourers. The excise sources said the raids were still taking place in some places.

Comments

