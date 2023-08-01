Home States Kerala

Malappuram man held in drug case dies in police custody

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A 30-year-old man, who was picked up by the police from nearby Tanur for allegedly possessing synthetic drugs, died in custody on Tuesday morning.

Tirurangadi resident Jifri, an alleged drug peddler with criminal antecedents, was taken into custody along with four others by the police based on a tip-off, police said.

Malappuram SP Sujith Das told PTI that the gang was detained for possessing 18.14 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug.

"They were brought to the police station at around 1.30 AM. At around 4. 30 AM, he collapsed.

Jifri was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," the official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, he said, adding that a thorough investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Das said the Crime Branch Deputy SP will probe the custodial death of Jifri, while the Special Branch Deputy SP will investigate any lapses on the part of the police officials.

The official added that the Narcotics Deputy SP will be inquiring into the drug case.

The police official also said that a report on the incident will be submitted to the state Chief Secretary and the state police chief.

