Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Co-accused IG Lakshman skips CB grilling 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IG G Lakshman, co-accused in the cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal, failed to turn up before Crime Branch for interrogation on Monday. He sent an email to the investigation officer citing medical grounds to exempt him from the interrogation.

According to the Crime Branch officials, Lakshman’s email stated that he is on 15 days’ leave for medical purposes. He is currently undergoing Ayurveda treatment and sought more time to appear before the investigation team for interrogation.

The CB, meanwhile, decided to serve Lakshman a fresh notice to appear before the investigation team this week itself. The Crime Branch officials suspect that Lakshman is delaying the interrogation as his petition for quashing the charges against him is pending before the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Lakshman will be withdrawing his petition from the High Court in which he raised an allegation against the chief minister’s office terming it as an ‘extra-constitutional authority’.

