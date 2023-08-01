Home States Kerala

NSS asks Speaker Shamseer to resign

The Nair Service Society demanded  A N Shamseer’s resignation from the top office after he said that Hindu mythology was being shown by the union government as a scientific truth.

Published: 01st August 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer

Speaker A N Shamseer (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/KANNUR: Giving fresh impetus to the BJP-led offensive against the Speaker over his remarks that Hindu mythology was being presented as scientific truth by the Union government, the influential Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday demanded A N Shamseer’s resignation from the top office.

Shedding his nearly 10-day-long silence on the issue, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said: “The remarks are in no way justifiable, whatever be the situation (in which they were made). His statement crossed the limits. Every religion has its beliefs. No one has the right to question them. Any behaviour that fosters religious rivalry is unacceptable.” Shamseer is no more entitled to continue in office, he said in a statement.

“His remarks are unbecoming of a person holding such a high office. Shamseer should retract the statement and apologise. If he doesn’t do so, the government has the responsibility to take appropriate action against him,” Nair added. 

However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan rejected Nair’s demand, saying myths and science should be viewed separately.

“Myths should be seen as myths only. The CPM is of the view that everything should be explained scientifically. One cannot find any fault in Shamseer’s statement,” Govindan said in Kannur. “CPM cannot agree with the campaign demanding Shamseer’s resignation and withdrawal of his statement,” he said.

