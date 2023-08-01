Samastha, IUML spar over relationship with CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state secretariat member Abdurrahman Kallayi’s allegation that certain individuals in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama are trying to hijack the Sunni organisation has vitiated the relationship between the two organisations.

Addressing a special convention of the IUML in Wayanad three days ago, Kallayi named Samastha leader and Sunni Yuvajana Sangham secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi and said that there are other anti-IUML persons in Samastha. “If needed, the names will be revealed at a later stage,” he said.

Kallayi added that his party will deal with those who are trying to build a bridge between Samastha and the CPM. “These people are creating an unwanted controversy by alleging that IUML had opposed Samastha attending the seminar organised by the CPM (on Uniform Civil Code). And they ask what is the rationale behind inviting the CPM for the seminar organised by League,” he said, adding that no one in the IUML had questioned Samastha’s decision.

The IUML leader said he had pointed out the presence of the ‘new enemies’ some 15 years ago. “Now they are constantly campaigning against the IUML,” he added. Meanwhile, the SYS Wayanad district committee strongly protested the remarks by Kallayi.

“It is a serious concern that some persons who are leading factional activities are attempting to thwart the good relationship existing in the district between Samastha and the IUML,” a statement from the SYS said. It asked the leadership in both organisations to take the activities seriously and keep vigil against such persons.

It may be recalled that at a meeting at Mukkom last week, Abdul Hameed Faizi defended Samastha’s decision to attend the CPM seminar and reminded the IUML’s past association with the communists. He said that it was Syed Abdurrahman Bafaqi Thangal, the leader of the Samastha and the IUML, who took the initiative to have a tie-up with the CPM in 1967 and got a ministerial berth in the EMS’s cabinet.

Faizi said Calicut University was set up and the Malappuram district was formed under the ministry. He reminded me that the IUML and the CPM are on the same political front in states like Tamil Nadu. He added that Samastha leaders could establish links with the government with the help of the IUML, but things changed after Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal became the president of the Samastha. Samastha can now directly approach the government, he said.

Jiffiri Thangal’s assertion that Samastha is not a ‘B’ team of any political party had irritated a group of IUML cadre and leaders. Kallayi’s outbursts against ‘communist agents’ is seen by many as a reaction to such declarations.

No to unhealthy debates

The leaders of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema and IUML have decided not to escalate the current issues existing between the two organisations. The meeting held at Kondotty on Monday evening resolved not to encourage unhealthy debates that would vitiate the relationship.

Samastha president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and others took part in the talks. Both organisations had decided to hold discussions to solve the issues related to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges.

The leaders had met twice in the past to sort out issues. They resolved on Monday to have one more sitting in the coming days before coming out in the open with the decisions.

