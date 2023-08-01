Home States Kerala

Samastha, IUML spar over relationship with CPM

A meeting was held at Kondotty on Monday after both organisations had decided to hold discussions to solve the issues related to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema flag. (Photo | Wikipedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  IUML state secretariat member Abdurrahman Kallayi’s allegation that certain individuals in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama are trying to hijack the Sunni organisation has vitiated the relationship between the two organisations.

Addressing a special convention of the IUML in Wayanad three days ago, Kallayi named Samastha leader and Sunni Yuvajana Sangham secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi and said that there are other anti-IUML persons in Samastha. “If needed, the names will be revealed at a later stage,” he said.

Kallayi added that his party will deal with those who are trying to build a bridge between Samastha and the CPM. “These people are creating an unwanted controversy by alleging that IUML had opposed Samastha attending the seminar organised by the CPM (on Uniform Civil Code). And they ask what is the rationale behind inviting the CPM for the seminar organised by League,” he said, adding that no one in the IUML had questioned Samastha’s decision.

The IUML leader said he had pointed out the presence of the ‘new enemies’ some 15 years ago. “Now they are constantly campaigning against the IUML,” he added. Meanwhile, the SYS Wayanad district committee strongly protested the remarks by  Kallayi.

“It is a serious concern that some persons who are leading factional activities are attempting to thwart the good relationship existing in the district between Samastha and the IUML,” a statement from the SYS said. It asked the leadership in both organisations to take the activities seriously and keep vigil against such persons.

It may be recalled that at a meeting at Mukkom last week, Abdul  Hameed Faizi defended Samastha’s decision to attend the CPM seminar and reminded the IUML’s past association with the communists. He said that it was Syed Abdurrahman Bafaqi Thangal, the leader of the Samastha and the IUML, who took the initiative to have a tie-up with the  CPM in 1967 and got a ministerial berth in the EMS’s cabinet.

Faizi said Calicut University was set up and the Malappuram district was formed under the ministry. He reminded me that the IUML and the CPM are on the same political front in states like Tamil Nadu. He added that Samastha leaders could establish links with the government with the help of the IUML, but things changed after Syed Muhammad  Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal became the president of the Samastha. Samastha can now directly approach the government, he said.

Jiffiri  Thangal’s assertion that Samastha is not a ‘B’ team of any political party had irritated a group of IUML cadre and leaders.  Kallayi’s outbursts against ‘communist agents’ is seen by many as a reaction to such declarations.

No to unhealthy debates

The leaders of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema and IUML have decided not to escalate the current issues existing between the two organisations. The meeting held at Kondotty on Monday evening resolved not to encourage unhealthy debates that would vitiate the relationship.

Samastha president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and others took part in the talks. Both organisations had decided to hold discussions to solve the issues related to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges.

The leaders had met twice in the past to sort out issues. They resolved on Monday to have one more sitting in the coming days before coming out in the open with the decisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp