Travel agency to file complaint against ‘absconding’ travellers in Israel

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The officials of the travel agency, Green Oasis Tours and Travels, based in Malappuram, have decided to take action against seven individuals who allegedly absconded in Israel during the 11-day Jordan-Israel-Egypt trip.

They plan to file a complaint with the Malappuram police superintendent and the state police chief. Irfan Noufal, the CEO of the company, said that the complaint will be lodged against the ‘absconding’ individuals on Tuesday.

“If it was a missing case, the family members of those seven people would have approached us or the police. However, the family members have not approached us or the police till now. Hence, it is evident that it is a clear case of absconding. They are presently living in Israel as illegal migrants. We want them to be brought back to Kerala, and even if they come back, there will be a police case against them filed by our travel agency,” Irfan Noufal said.

Noufal further mentioned that the rest of the travellers on the trip continued their journey to Egypt on Sunday.

