Home States Kerala

Travel agency to file complaint against ‘absconding’ travellers in Israel

Officials of the travel agency said that seven people absconded in Israel during a Jordan-Israel-Egypt trip, while the rest of the travellers made their way to Egypt.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Green Oasis Tours and Travels. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The officials of the travel agency, Green Oasis Tours and Travels, based in Malappuram, have decided to take action against seven individuals who allegedly absconded in Israel during the 11-day Jordan-Israel-Egypt trip.

They plan to file a complaint with the Malappuram police superintendent and the state police chief. Irfan Noufal, the CEO of the company, said that the complaint will be lodged against the ‘absconding’ individuals on Tuesday.

“If it was a missing case, the family members of those seven people would have approached us or the police. However, the family members have not approached us or the police till now. Hence, it is evident that it is a clear case of absconding. They are presently living in Israel as illegal migrants. We want them to be brought back to Kerala, and even if they come back, there will be a police case against them filed by our travel agency,” Irfan Noufal said.

Noufal further mentioned that the rest of the travellers on the trip continued their journey to Egypt on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TravelTourism absconding
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp