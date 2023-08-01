Home States Kerala

Unable to pay fees, nursing student from Pathanamthitta ends life

After completing her Plus II Commerce course, Athulya went to Bengaluru after a charitable trust promised her admission for General Nursing in a nursing institution in Bengaluru

Published: 01st August 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Athulya. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: “It was her big dream to secure a nursing job and help her parents. She approached two or three banks for educational loans in July to continue her nursing course. But the banks did not pay heed to her requests. She was disappointed over this which forced her to take the extreme step. I cannot accept the fact that she is no more,” said a close relative of Athulya R.

The 20-year-old Athulya, a native of Eliyarackal, Konni, died by suicide on Saturday after she was forced to discontinue her nursing course due to financial constraints. Athulya’s father Hari has a small vegetable shop. “Her mother Rajalakshmi is an MGNREGA worker.

Athulya’s elder sister Sreelakshmi has just completed a BSc nursing course and her elder brother Anandhu is unemployed. Athulya was disappointed as the banks were not ready to sanction an educational loan which would have helped her continue her studies. The nursing college authorities had asked her to pay Rs 1.95 lakh for joining the class. Her class is about to begin in August,” said Athulya’s uncle Rajesh Kumar.

After completing her Plus II Commerce course, Athulya went to Bengaluru after a charitable trust promised her admission for General Nursing in a nursing institution in Bengaluru.  

“The agency promised us that they would arrange a bank loan and the students need to repay the loan only after completing the course. Believing their words, Athulya and I went to Bengaluru in August 2022.

However, the trust members first arranged a paying guest facility and later they shifted us to a hostel there. However, they didn’t take us to the college for two months. In October, the charitable trust management told us to return to our native places for one month’s leave. We went back to Bengaluru in January 2023 and started to attend the class at the nursing college there. But the college authorities asked the students to pay the fee as the trust did not pay our fee,” said Athulya’s classmate at the nursing college. 

“Though we approached the trust management many times, they made false promises. Finally, we approached the police and registered cases against them. Many of the students had to return to Kerala. However, Athulya wanted to continue the course and paid Rs 10,000 with the help of her family. For paying the course fees, she approached banks. But banks did not sanction the required loan. This forced her to take the extreme step,” she said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicidenurse
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp