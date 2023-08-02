Home States Kerala

Digital Park to give a major push to state’s tech dreams

The CM said that the Digital Science Park will play a role in the growth of the knowledge industry and research, create radical changes in the higher education sector, and so on.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the commencement of operation of the first Digital Science Park phase-i at Kabani building of Technopark phase-iv in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is setting an example for the country by establishing the first Technopark in India, the first digital university in India, and the first digital science park in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Digital Science Park at Technopark Phase-IV in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

The chief minister said that the state is rapidly improving infrastructure to meet the potential of IT-based knowledge industries. The government’s stand is to use science and technology for human progress. The Digital Science Park is one of the four science parks to be established in the state. Current technological knowledge needs to be updated through research. Kerala’s high-quality human resources should be utilised for this purpose, the chief minister said.

“Two years ago, Kerala set an example for the whole country in the activities related to the IT sector by starting the country’s first digital university. The Digital Science Park is coming up in the vicinity of this university. The total investment expected for the Digital Science Park is around Rs 1,515 crore.

Of these, Rs 200 crore has been funded by KIIFB. Its foundation stone was laid on April 25. Within three months, the Digital Science Park was able to prepare the basic facilities and start its operation,” he added.

The chief minister also pointed out that the boom in higher education and radical changes in infrastructure will strengthen Kerala’s growth.

“The Digital Science Park is an important step towards transforming Kerala into a knowledge economy and innovation society. Companies from different countries such as Spain, Australia, the UK and the US in various fields such as artificial intelligence and chip design are becoming a part of the Digital Science Park,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Digital Science Park will play a role in the growth of the knowledge industry and research, create radical changes in the higher education sector, and help create centres of excellence. 

The chief minister also distributed the occupancy certificates of various companies. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, Rathan U Khelkar, secretary of Electronics IT Department, District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, Digital University Board of Governance member C Mohan, Tata Steel former chief Kamesh Gupta, Digital University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, and others participated.

