Home States Kerala

Drought threat as low rains forecast in August-September

In previous years, the deficit rainfall in June and July was compensated by above-normal rainfall in August and September.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning. (Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anticipating weak rainfall in the state during August and September, experts are painting a bleak picture of the overall rainfall during the season. As the four-month southwest monsoon reaches its midpoint, the state is facing a rain deficit of 35 per cent, while the country as a whole has received over 5 per cent more rainfall. This situation raises concerns about potential water and power shortages next year.   

Experts caution that the rain deficit in the state is unlikely to be reversed soon, as there are no strong signals indicating a revival of monsoon. Though occasional rainfall may occur,  it will not be sufficient to offset the deficit, leading to an increase in day temperatures, reduced water storage in reservoirs, and the likelihood of an early drought-like situation. The situation resembles the rain deficit witnessed in 2016, although it is considered too early to arrive at a definite conclusion. Nevertheless, the revenue department has started monitoring the drought conditions based on initial assessments from global cues, according to sources.   

In previous years, the deficit rainfall in June and July was compensated by above-normal rainfall in August and September. However, this year, the India  Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall in most of the peninsula and states on the Western side during  August and September, indicating a challenging period ahead for Kerala.

“The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy and typhoons resulted in a weak monsoon at the beginning of the season in June. Subsequently, changes in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific (El Nino) and Indian  Ocean (Indian Ocean Dipole) further contributed to the weakening of the monsoon. There was hope that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole  (IOD) would counter the impact of El Nino. However, despite the atmospheric impact of El Nino expected to intensify, the conversion of  IOD from a neutral condition to a positive one is being delayed,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State  Disaster Management Authority. 

According to him, the local weather phenomenon such as low pressure and offshore trough may still bring some rainfall, but it may not be enough to alleviate the overall deficit.

This year, the state experienced a significant deficit of 60 per cent in June. However, the deficit reduced to 35 per cent mainly due to an intense spell of rainfall in the initial weeks of July. Nevertheless,  the heavy rainfall was concentrated mostly in the northern districts,  resulting in a skewed rainfall distribution. Districts such as  Idukki (-53 per cent), Wayanad (-48 per cent), and Kozhikode (-48 per cent) had the worst rain deficit this season.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
droughtrainsIndia  Meteorological Department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp