Drought threat as low rains forecast in August-September

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anticipating weak rainfall in the state during August and September, experts are painting a bleak picture of the overall rainfall during the season. As the four-month southwest monsoon reaches its midpoint, the state is facing a rain deficit of 35 per cent, while the country as a whole has received over 5 per cent more rainfall. This situation raises concerns about potential water and power shortages next year.

Experts caution that the rain deficit in the state is unlikely to be reversed soon, as there are no strong signals indicating a revival of monsoon. Though occasional rainfall may occur, it will not be sufficient to offset the deficit, leading to an increase in day temperatures, reduced water storage in reservoirs, and the likelihood of an early drought-like situation. The situation resembles the rain deficit witnessed in 2016, although it is considered too early to arrive at a definite conclusion. Nevertheless, the revenue department has started monitoring the drought conditions based on initial assessments from global cues, according to sources.

In previous years, the deficit rainfall in June and July was compensated by above-normal rainfall in August and September. However, this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall in most of the peninsula and states on the Western side during August and September, indicating a challenging period ahead for Kerala.

“The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy and typhoons resulted in a weak monsoon at the beginning of the season in June. Subsequently, changes in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific (El Nino) and Indian Ocean (Indian Ocean Dipole) further contributed to the weakening of the monsoon. There was hope that a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) would counter the impact of El Nino. However, despite the atmospheric impact of El Nino expected to intensify, the conversion of IOD from a neutral condition to a positive one is being delayed,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

According to him, the local weather phenomenon such as low pressure and offshore trough may still bring some rainfall, but it may not be enough to alleviate the overall deficit.

This year, the state experienced a significant deficit of 60 per cent in June. However, the deficit reduced to 35 per cent mainly due to an intense spell of rainfall in the initial weeks of July. Nevertheless, the heavy rainfall was concentrated mostly in the northern districts, resulting in a skewed rainfall distribution. Districts such as Idukki (-53 per cent), Wayanad (-48 per cent), and Kozhikode (-48 per cent) had the worst rain deficit this season.

