Excise raids 400 places of migrant workers; 767 cases registered

During raids at Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, ganja was seized and three NDPS cases were registered in Kottayam, two in Ernakulam and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva by a Bihar native last week, the excise sleuths on Monday conducted inspections at 400 places across the state, including labour camps. A total of 767 cases were registered after banned tobacco products and ganja was recovered during the raids.

The excise sources said they have registered six NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases and 760 COTPA cases (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). The sleuths mainly targeted places where the migrant workers stay in groups. 

During raids at Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, ganja was seized. Following the seizure, three NDPS cases were registered in Kottayam, two in Ernakulam and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The raids mostly targeted the ghettos and places where the migrant labourers are thickly populated. In certain cases, we have been receiving local inputs regarding the regular use of intoxicants by the migrant workforce. The raids will continue in the coming days as well,” the sources said. 

The excise officials will be intensifying the screening of labour camps. Usually, special enforcement activities are meant to curb the illegal storage and consumption of drugs and alcohol among Keralites. 

But this time around, the labour camps and spots where the migrant labourers are staying will also be brought under special scanners.  The Onam special enforcement drive will start on August 5 and continue for a month.

