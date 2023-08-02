Home States Kerala

Fund misuse: HC dismisses plea against Lok Ayukta’s order

The Division Bench found no reason to interfere in the Lok Ayukta’s order, and consequently, the petition was dismissed.

Published: 02nd August 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition challenging the order of Kerala Lok Ayukta, which referred a case of alleged nepotism and corruption in the previous LDF government’s decision to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the families of a deceased politician, to a larger Bench.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun, stated that when a difference of opinion arises between the Lok Ayuktha and Upa Lok Ayuktas, the only option is to decide the issue by three members, and the decision of the majority shall prevail.

The Division Bench found no reason to interfere in the Lok Ayukta’s order, and consequently, the petition was dismissed.

The petitioner, R S Sasikumar, a member of the syndicate of the University of Kerala, sought to quash the Lok Ayukta’s order and declared that the decision of the Lok Ayukta was legally flawed. Sasikumar contended that when he raised his complaint against the Cabinet’s decision, the Lok Ayukta passed an order referring it to a three-member Bench for determining the jurisdiction of the Lok Ayukta to entertain a complaint against the decision taken by the Council of Ministers. 

The petitioner argued that the Lok Ayukta had already addressed the question of jurisdiction in 2018 and held the complaint to be maintainable. Therefore, the order referring the matter to a three-member Bench was unsustainable. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtChief Minister’s distress relief fund Lok Ayukta
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp