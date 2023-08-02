Man arrested with MDMA dies in police custody

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Thamir Jifri, a 30-year-old man hailing from Mamburam in AR Nagar panchayat died while under custody of Tanur police on Tuesday. He, along with four others, was apprehended by the police around 1.30 AM for possessing 18 grams of MDMA.

The police nabbed the five persons while they were allegedly using drugs near Devdhar overbridge at Tanur. Around 4.30 AM, Thamir collapsed, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police registered a case of unnatural death and assigned the investigation to the crime branch DySP K C Babu.

The relatives of Thamir Jifri have demanded a detailed investigation into the cause of death. “The doctor who examined the body found nothing unusual, and we also observed no injury marks.

However, we have some concerns. Thamir Jifri died early in the morning, but the police informed the family members around 10.30 AM. Therefore, a thorough investigation should be conducted into the incident,” said Basheer Mamburam, who was present at Tanur police station during the police inquest.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League (MYL) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of Thamir. “Local people suspect that Thamir might have died following custodial torture. The fact that he was taken to a private hospital instead of a government hospital should also be probed,” said MYL in a statement.

