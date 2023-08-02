Home States Kerala

Man arrested with MDMA dies in police custody

The police nabbed the five persons while they were allegedly using drugs near Devdhar overbridge at Tanur including the deceased Thamir Jifri.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Thamir Jifri, a 30-year-old man hailing from Mamburam in AR Nagar panchayat died while under custody of Tanur police on Tuesday. He, along with four others, was apprehended by the police around 1.30 AM for possessing 18 grams of MDMA.

The police nabbed the five persons while they were allegedly using drugs near Devdhar overbridge at Tanur. Around 4.30 AM, Thamir collapsed, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police registered a case of unnatural death and assigned the investigation to the crime branch DySP K C Babu.

The relatives of Thamir Jifri have demanded a detailed investigation into the cause of death. “The doctor who examined the body found nothing unusual, and we also observed no injury marks.

However, we have some concerns. Thamir Jifri died early in the morning, but the police informed the family members around 10.30 AM. Therefore, a thorough investigation should be conducted into the incident,” said Basheer Mamburam, who was present at Tanur police station during the police inquest.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Youth League (MYL) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of Thamir. “Local people suspect that Thamir might have died following custodial torture. The fact that he was taken to a private hospital instead of a government hospital should also be probed,” said MYL in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestMDMA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp