NSS toughens stance against Shamseer

With NSS’ intervention, the controversy over Shamseer’s remarks is set to become a political issue ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Published: 02nd August 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

G Sukumaran and A N Shamseer. (Photo | Express)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Toughening stance against Speaker A N Shamseer, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Tuesday issued a circular calling upon the community members to go ahead with protests to protect beliefs. The NSS will observe August 2 as a day of protection of belief.

“The Speaker’s remarks that Lord Ganesha was a myth that lacks a scientific base have pained the faithful. Though NSS demanded an apology from the Speaker, it was ignored. The statement was neither withdrawn nor any action taken by the government in the matter. We express strong protest against the government as it has ignored our demands. NSS members and the faithful should visit the Ganesha temple near their places and offer prayers to protect their belief,” Nair said.

Nair also issued a strict directive not to make any communal or provocative statement or action in the name of protests. NSS sources said the organisation intervened in the issue not only to protect the custom and beliefs of the Hindu community but also to prevent vested interests from making political gains by triggering communal sentiments.

“The stance taken by the NSS doesn’t favour any political party. We can’t compromise with anyone on issues related to custom and belief,” said sources.  

With NSS’ intervention, the controversy over Shamseer’s remarks is set to become a political issue ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

'M V Govindan's statement not logical'

Taking on CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who lent support to Shamseer in the controversy, Nair said the party secretary’s statement that myths should not be made part of history, was not logical.

“It should be realised that rationalising centuries-old beliefs in the name of scientific support, would affect the existence of that community, whichever the religion is. Also, infringing upon the beliefs of a particular community is painful and can’t be accepted. However, it is not wrong to view myths and history as such in a scientific manner in other issues,” he said.

