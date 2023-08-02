Home States Kerala

Sandeep stabbed Dr Vandana Das deliberately: CB chargesheet

A forensics report presented to the Kottarakkara first-class magistrate court has dispelled these doubts, revealing that the accused was not intoxicated at the time of the attack.

Published: 02nd August 2023

Dr Vandana Das (25)

Dr Vandana Das. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Crime Branch team, probing the murder of 25-year-old Dr Vandana Das, submitted a comprehensive 1,050-page chargesheet to the Judicial First-Class Magistrate in Kottarakkara on Tuesday. The chargesheet names Sandeep S as the accused in the crime.

According to the investigation team’s findings, Sandeep deliberately stabbed Dr Vandana with the clear intention of ending her life. The charge sheet contained a collection of compelling scientific evidence, including the victim’s blood found on Sandeep’s clothing, corroborating CCTV footage, and eyewitness testimonies.

Initially, it was suspected that Sandeep was under the influence of drugs during the incident. However, a forensics report presented to the Kottarakkara first-class magistrate court has dispelled these doubts, revealing that the accused was not intoxicated at the time of the attack.

In a bid to establish a thorough understanding of Sandeep’s health condition, the probe team heeded the medical board’s advice and sent his urine and medical samples to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for chemical examination. The report conclusively indicated the absence of drugs in Sandeep’s system during the incident.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on May 10. The accused Sandeep, who was brought to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital to dress his wounds, fatally stabbed Dr Vandana, a house surgeon at the hospital, with surgical scissors. The postmortem report revealed 26 injuries on the woman’s body, with 16 of them being severe and 11 inflicted by the scissors. 

