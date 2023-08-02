Unpaid, guest teachers in schools stare at grim Onam

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 8,000 guest teachers in schools across the state are likely to have a dull and challenging Onam if the pending salaries from the beginning of the academic year are further delayed. To address the shortage of regular teachers in schools, the general education department took the initiative to appoint guest teachers on a daily wage basis this year in primary, High School, and Higher Secondary sections. The recruitment process was conducted by the principals/headmasters of the respective schools in June.

Most of the guest teachers, who are highly qualified hands, had opted for the temporary job for want of regular appointments. In some schools where temporary higher secondary batches have been sanctioned, guest teachers also assist in administrative work besides teaching in the Plus Two section against meagre daily wages. Guest teachers in primary and high school sections are entitled to daily wages of Rs 955 and Rs 1,050 respectively.

While a Higher Secondary (Junior) guest teacher is paid Rs 1,205 per day, a Higher Secondary Teacher is entitled to a daily wage of Rs 1,455. With 12-15 days of teaching per month on average, the guest teachers get monthly pay ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 22,000 per month.

The government sanctions new batches every year and prefers recruitment of teachers through the guest teacher route owing to the lesser burden on the exchequer, it is pointed out. The guest teachers allege that officials cite technical reasons to delay their salary.

“We were told that the delay is due to issues in the ‘Spark’ salary distribution software. Till May this year, assigning temporary IDs in Spark for guest teachers was the responsibility of the finance department. After the onus was shifted to the directorate of general education, our pay has been inordinately delayed,” said a guest teacher preferring anonymity.

When contacted, an official with the General Education Department said ‘technical issues’ regarding the Spark salary disbursal software will be rectified soon. “The delay is due to the transition of an established process from one department to another. It will be addressed shortly,” the official said.

