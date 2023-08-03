Home States Kerala

At tractor wheel, women farmers set to blaze trail

One of the aims of the ‘Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana’ programme is to create employment opportunities for women by training them in machinery-backed farming techniques.

Published: 03rd August 2023

A woman engaged in tractor training at Panthalayani in Kozhikode. (Photo | Express)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For Ramya, who had never driven a vehicle in her life, sitting at the wheel of a farm tractor was a whole new experience. She was concerned and confused at first. But with her trainer egging her own, Ramya started gaining confidence. Her ten other batchmates have similar stories to share.  

Far from the days when driving a tractor was the sole preserve of men, the state’s farms will now sport hundreds of women confidently handling them, thanks to the tractor training programme organised as part of the Central government’s ‘Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana’ (MKSP) programme.

One of the first training programmes was held at Panthalayani block panchayat, where 11 women have started learning the basics of tractor driving. 

MKSP has several initiatives to enhance the participation of women in the agriculture sector. The project also aims to create employment opportunities for women by training them in machinery-backed farming techniques.

“Driving a tractor through a farm is indeed not an easy task. We now know why only men used to do it. But then we are no less than any man and we will prove this by handling the tractor in the most effective manner possible, says Ramya. “Driving such heavy machinery is an exhilarating experience,” she adds.

“The project is being implemented in all block panchayats, which are responsible for conducting the programme with the help of experts,” says Panthalayani block health standing committee chairman K T M Koya. 

“The programme mainly focused on women who are interested in farming. Through the initiative we hope to see many more women farmers,” he added.

