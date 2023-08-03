Congress finally breaks silence, backs NSS stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Speaker A N Shamseer maintained that he will neither tender an apology nor correct his controversial comment, the Congress state leadership that was silent on the issue until Wednesday morning has sought correction from his side. Congress state president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala rallied behind the NSS leadership and alleged that Shamseer has hurt religious sentiments.

All these days, the Congress state leadership had adopted a stoic silence where they took a wait-and-watch policy. On Wednesday morning when NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair unleashed his tirade against Shamseer, the Congress leadership was forced to react finally on the burgeoning issue. The first to react was Satheesan and he was careful not to antagonise the NSS leadership. He told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram airport that those who ignited the controversy should douse it.

“The speaker’s controversial statement was like giving weapons to fundamentalist forces. BJP and Sangh Parivar immediately latched on to his statement. When we thought that the CPM would tackle it intelligently, they aggravated the issue further. Shamseer who is holding a constitutional position should be vigilant about what he says,” said Satheesan.

Though Sukumaran Nair does not share good relations with Satheesan, Chennithala shares excellent camaraderie with him. Chennithala ensured that the Congress and the UDF have always stood behind the believers which had been the trump card during the 2019 Lok Sabha election too.

“A speaker should not hurt the sentiments or religious beliefs of people. The Congress has always stood steadfastly behind believers. Now the CPM has again challenged the believers which has seen the BJP also joining hands with them where they have triggered communal tension,” said Chennithala.

In a statement, Sudhakaran blamed the CPM for protecting Shamseer. Taking a cue from Chennithala, Sudhakaran also maintained that the Speaker should be vigilant in his words as the believers have been deeply hurt by his statement.

