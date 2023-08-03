Home States Kerala

Former Judge Sudeep surrenders before court for writing loaded post against woman journo, gets bail

The Cantonement police had earlier registered an FIR against Sudeep under IPC Section 67 of the Act.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Judge S Sudeep, who has been accused of penning a sexually loaded social media post against a senior woman journalist of Asianet news channel, has surrendered before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The Cantonement police had earlier registered an FIR against Sudeep under IPC Section 67 of the Act. They have also directed Sudeep to appear before them for questioning on Friday. However, Sudeep chose to surrender before the Magistrate court and file a bail application.

The Facebook post of Sudeep, who regularly shares his takes on current issues on social media, against Asianet executive editor Sindhu Sooryakumar had created a controversy. The post was made by the left-leaning former judge in response to a story presented by the journalist in her news channel.

The case was registered on July 21. Sudeep had resigned as sub-judge in July 2021 after the High Court panel found that through his social media engagements on sensitive issues he had violated the guidelines set for the judicial officers. The court had also served him a notice seeking reasons for not terminating him.

