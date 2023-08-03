NSS has no right to seek Shamseer’s resignation: Vellappally Natesan

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SNDP Yogam, the largest social service-community organisation in the state, will not join the protests called by the NSS against Speaker A N Shamseer.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, cautioned community organisations against acting as a tail of any political party. They should work for the development of the community,” he said.

Excerpts:

How do you see the NSS’ stand against Shamseer and its call to its members to offer prayers at Ganesha temples as a protest?

The speaker had spoken figuratively about Lord Ganesha. There’s a lack of subtlety. People holding responsible positions should always take guard while speaking. However, NSS’ intervention is too early and without understanding the issue properly.

NSS has no right to ask for his resignation as they worked against the LDF in the last assembly election. They could only ask for his apology. Sukumaran Nair later rectified his stand. Community leaders should never be either the broom or tail of politicians. Their actions should not be in a manner to give backing to any particular section. Religious harmony that exists in the state should not be lost.

Did you notice the NSS call to believers to protest against the speaker?

Is it necessary to take up a sword in the name of a word? All we can say is that correction is necessary. People holding responsible positions could have avoided such situations. Sree Narayana Guru has taught us the value of secularism. ‘A place where everyone could live harmoniously’- it is what Guru taught us.

Would there be any chances of SNDP Yogam joining hands with NSS in the protest?

NSS can take its own stand. NSS and SNDP Yogam have taken different positions on different subjects. On issues like community reservation and economic reservation, we have differences of opinion. When we called for the unity of Hindu communities from Nayadi to Namboothiri, NSS took a different stand. If they wanted us to be part of the protest they should have asked us first before taking up the protest.

