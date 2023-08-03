Police case against NSS prayer-protest march to Secretariat on Shamseer's speech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered a case against NSS state vice president Sangeeth Kumar and 1000 other NSS activists, who could be identified, for carrying out a protest-cum-prayer march to the Secretariat on Wednesday evening.

The march was organized by the NSS Thiruvananthapuram taluk union denouncing the speech of Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer where he criticised the practice of promoting religious myths over science. The speech had stirred a hornet's nest with the BJP and the Hindu outfits, including NSS, demanding an apology from the Speaker for delivering a speech which they claim was an insult to the Hindu faith.

According to the First Information Report, the case has been registered under the charges of unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic and rioting.

The FIR said the protestors used loudspeakers without prior approval and permit and despite being warned, carried out the march.

The NSS supremo Sukumaran Nair had reacted strongly to the controversial speech and said his outfit will launch a protest.

