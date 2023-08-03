Home States Kerala

Puthuppally all set to be added to devotee circuit

Attingal-based Viswasree Tour and Travels have announced the very first travel package to Puthuppally church and Chandy’s tomb. The first trip will be on August 5. 

The burial place of Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally church. (File photo)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In this world of “saints” and “sinners”, who will act as the bridge? Tour companies always seemed to hold the answer. Next in line could be Oommen Chandy, whose tomb at Puthuppally St George Orthodox Church has become a pilgrimage centre of sorts, with hundreds of people from all walks of life visiting it every day.    

Operators are now realising the infinite possibilities the late chief minister’s final resting place offers. Attingal-based Viswasree Tour & Travels has announced the very first travel package to Puthuppally church and Chandy’s tomb. The first trip will be on August 5. 

“The bus will start at 7 AMfrom Attingal to Puthuppally and return at night. We are charging Rs 500 per head,” Viswasree owner Prasanthan tells TNIE

The idea of the trip struck him when he visited Puthuppally church during the Nalambalam visit as part of the Karkidakam month pilgrimage.  “Puthuppally church was en route. After visiting the temples of Rama, Lakshmana, Bharatha, and Shatrughan we visited the church. When we arrived there were hundreds of small vehicles and two or three buses even after 10 PM.

On seeing a large number of visitors it was easy to assume its potential as a pilgrim spot,” said Prasanthan, who is general secretary of the Contract Carriage Operators Association.  His travel firm has received many inquiries about the trip. So far, 20 people have signed in for the first run. 

‘Plan on to include Puthuppally in pilgrim centre list’

A 49-seater bus will take passengers to Puthuppally. “Though I am a staunch Congress supporter, I was never a Chandy backer, throwing my lot behind K Karunakaran and K Muraleedharan instead,” says Prasanthan.  Other companies are planning similar trips, as Puthuppally starts to transcend political affiliations. According to promoters, the next Christian pilgrimage season is due soon, with trips to Edathua, Bharananganam, Vallarpadam and Malayattoor holding price of place.

Puthuppally could easily be the next focal point.  “The peaceful ambiance on the church premises is also attracting many. We are planning to include Puthuppally in the list of pilgrim centres. The location of the church also makes it easy to access,” says the owner of a travel company who did not want to be named.

