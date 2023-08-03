Sharjah-bound Air India Express returns shortly after take-off after passengers report burning smell

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight IX 411 returned to Kochi airport shortly after its takeoff on Wednesday late in the evening after some passengers reported a suspected burning smell inside the aircraft.

"The flight returned to Kochi airport shortly after take-off as some guests reported a pungent smell in the cabin. The engineering team inspected the aircraft, and initial findings show no evidence of smoke or technical issues. The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the odour may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the aircraft," said an Air India Express spokesperson.

According to Kochi airport officials, the Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah took off from the airport at 10 pm carrying 181 passengers, including cabin crew members. "Shortly after taking off, the airline returned to Kochi airport and made a safe landing at 10:50 pm stating the technical issue," said the official.

The aircraft was declared 'Aircraft on Ground' immediately, and all the arrangements were made for its landing within 5 minutes. "After the safe landing, the passengers were shifted to the security cabin. The airline arranged another aircraft to carry the passengers, and the flight took off from Kochi airport at 5:14 am on Thursday," said the spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited.

KOCHI: A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight IX 411 returned to Kochi airport shortly after its takeoff on Wednesday late in the evening after some passengers reported a suspected burning smell inside the aircraft. "The flight returned to Kochi airport shortly after take-off as some guests reported a pungent smell in the cabin. The engineering team inspected the aircraft, and initial findings show no evidence of smoke or technical issues. The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the odour may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the aircraft," said an Air India Express spokesperson. According to Kochi airport officials, the Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah took off from the airport at 10 pm carrying 181 passengers, including cabin crew members. "Shortly after taking off, the airline returned to Kochi airport and made a safe landing at 10:50 pm stating the technical issue," said the official. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The aircraft was declared 'Aircraft on Ground' immediately, and all the arrangements were made for its landing within 5 minutes. "After the safe landing, the passengers were shifted to the security cabin. The airline arranged another aircraft to carry the passengers, and the flight took off from Kochi airport at 5:14 am on Thursday," said the spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited.