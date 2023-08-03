Home States Kerala

Sharjah-bound Air India Express returns shortly after take-off after passengers report burning smell

The passengers who boarded the flight reported the suspected smell of burning inside the aircraft, and the airline decided immediately to carry out the emergency landing, a spokesperson explained.

Published: 03rd August 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight  IX 411 returned to Kochi airport shortly after its takeoff on Wednesday late in the evening after some passengers reported a suspected burning smell inside the aircraft. 

"The flight returned to Kochi airport shortly after take-off as some guests reported a pungent smell in the cabin. The engineering team inspected the aircraft, and initial findings show no evidence of smoke or technical issues. The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the odour may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the aircraft," said an Air India Express spokesperson. 

According to Kochi airport officials, the Air India Express flight from Kochi to Sharjah took off from the airport at 10 pm carrying 181 passengers, including cabin crew members. "Shortly after taking off, the airline returned to Kochi airport and made a safe landing at 10:50 pm stating the technical issue," said the official. 

The aircraft was declared 'Aircraft on Ground' immediately, and all the arrangements were made for its landing within 5 minutes. "After the safe landing, the passengers were shifted to the security cabin. The airline arranged another aircraft to carry the passengers, and the flight took off from Kochi airport at 5:14 am on Thursday," said the spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express Sharjah Kochi Airport Emergency Landing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp