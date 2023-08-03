Son murders elderly parents in Tiruvalla

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Anil Kumar, a 45-year-old, murdered his aged parents in Tiruvalla on Thursday.

The police said that the accused, hacked to death his parents Krishnankutty, 75, and Saradha, 65, on Thursday morning.

“Anil Kumar was staying in a house close to the house of his parents. Local people said that he used to quarrel with his parents. On Thursday morning, he came to the house of his parents and quarrelled with them. During the quarrel, he took a knife from the kitchen and hacked his parents," said a police officer at Pulikeezhu station.

The exact cause of the crime has not been ascertained. The elderly couple suffered injuries in various parts of their body including on their back.

"Hearing the screaming of the parents, neighbours reached the spot. But the accused threatened them using the knife and nobody could take them to the hospital,” the police said.

Pulikeezhu police took the accused into custody.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Anil Kumar, a 45-year-old, murdered his aged parents in Tiruvalla on Thursday. The police said that the accused, hacked to death his parents Krishnankutty, 75, and Saradha, 65, on Thursday morning. “Anil Kumar was staying in a house close to the house of his parents. Local people said that he used to quarrel with his parents. On Thursday morning, he came to the house of his parents and quarrelled with them. During the quarrel, he took a knife from the kitchen and hacked his parents," said a police officer at Pulikeezhu station.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exact cause of the crime has not been ascertained. The elderly couple suffered injuries in various parts of their body including on their back. "Hearing the screaming of the parents, neighbours reached the spot. But the accused threatened them using the knife and nobody could take them to the hospital,” the police said. Pulikeezhu police took the accused into custody.