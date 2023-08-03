Home States Kerala

Son murders elderly parents in Tiruvalla

"On Thursday morning, he came to the house of his parents and quarrelled with them. During the quarrel, he took a knife from the kitchen and hacked his parents," said a police officer.

Published: 03rd August 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Anil Kumar, a 45-year-old, murdered his aged parents in Tiruvalla on Thursday. 

The police said that the accused, hacked to death his parents Krishnankutty, 75, and Saradha, 65, on Thursday morning.

“Anil Kumar was staying in a house close to the house of his parents.  Local people said that he used to quarrel with his parents. On Thursday morning, he came to the house of his parents and quarrelled with them. During the quarrel, he took a knife from the kitchen and hacked his parents," said a police officer at Pulikeezhu station.

The exact cause of the crime has not been ascertained.  The elderly couple suffered injuries in various parts of their body including on their back.

"Hearing the screaming of the parents, neighbours reached the spot. But the accused threatened them using the knife and nobody could take them to the hospital,” the police said.

Pulikeezhu police took the accused into custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Tiruvalla
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp